CORINTH- The Corinth Lady Warriors grabbed the lead for the final time in the last 60 seconds and held on for a extremely hard fought 37-32 Division 1-4A victory over North Pontotoc on Friday.
The Lady Vikings, still playing without standout Shemiah Hadley, trailed narrowly for the majority of the game, but the contest stayed within a few points essentially the entire way.
North held several leads in the opening quarter, including at 6-5 after an offensive rebound and putback by Riley Mitchell and at 8-7 after a jumper from Haisley Coker, but Corinth's Adrienne Wilbanks hit a 3-pointer to break a tie and put the Lady Warriors up 11-8.
Maddie Guerin answered for North with a 3-pointer early in the second quarter. Guerin scored again a few minutes later on a layup after a nice assist by Coker, but Corinth pulled ahead 19-13 with 1:48 remaining after a pair of threes from Lazoya Howard. The Lady Vikings' Belle Ross got to the foul line and hit two shots, and, after a basket by Corinth's Kennadi Walker, Guerin hit a short jump hook with 37 seconds remaining to pull North within 21-17 at the half.
Offense was hard by come for both teams in the second half, especially in the third quarter, which saw only 10 total points. Guerin got open inside for a basket off of an inbounds pass from Riley Mitchell, and Guerin followed with a 3-pointer that gave North the lead 22-21 at the 5:07 mark. Coker corralled a steal, then assisted another bucket by Guerin to make it 24-21. The Lady Vikings held a slim 25-23 lead at the start of the fourth.
Corinth's Anna Greene drove for an underhanded layup to start a back and forth final quarter, and an immediate steal and transition layup by Wilbanks put the Lady Warriors up 27-25. Coker drove for a basket to tie things up, and Abi Grace Warren knocked down a jumper to give North a 29-27 advantage.
The Lady Warriors held a two-point lead when Guerin drilled a big 3-pointer with 1:19 to play in the game, putting North up 32-31. Wilbanks then got to the free throw line and tied it up at 32.
A North Pontotoc foul on a loose ball after the missed second shot put Kennadi Walker at the charity stripe, who made one of two to give Corinth a 33-32 lead with 51 seconds to play. On the ensuing possession the Lady Vikings had several good looks under the basket, but were unable to convert. A flagrant foul call on a loose ball then put Greene at the foul line, who hit both free throws to make it 35-32. With Corinth getting the ball right back, the Lady Vikings were forced to foul after not being able to force a turnover, and Wilbanks hit two additional free throws with 14 seconds to play for the final margin.