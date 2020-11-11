ECRU- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings continued their strong opening to the 2020-21 season last Tuesday with a close, 60-51 win over visiting West Union. Shemiah Hadley had 18 points to lead North. Maddie Guerin scored 11.
The two teams kept an even pace after the opening tip, with Eden Conlee and Anna Carwyle getting the Lady Eagles on the board early.
Anna Brooke Sullivan hit a runner, then put back an offensive rebound to pull North close at 5-4.
Gracie Corley nailed a corner jumper for North, and Conlee answered with a 3-pointer for the Lady Eagles, part of her team-leading 13 points. Emma Claire Callicut followed with a jumper to put West Union up 12-6.
Guerin swung the ball to Haisley Coker, who sank a jumper from the top of the key. Guerin poured in two more points, then took an inlet pass, put the ball on the floor and went up strong to even the score at 12-all as the first period expired.
Hadley scored a deuce to start the second quarter for North. Macey Thomas pulled down a rebound and passed to Hadley, who kicked out to Guerin on the perimeter for a 3-pointer. Conlee drove strong to the goal and scored a layup to pull West Union even at 17-all.
Guerin rejected a Lady Eagle shot in the lane before feeding Hadley for a score. Corley spotted up for a 3-pointer to even the score at 22-all. Kaylee Hargett and Bella Hayes teamed up for an defensive take-away, and Corley put an exclamation point on the play by sinking a 3-pointer.
Hadley nailed a 3-pointer, and Coker hit a jumper to push the Lady Vikings ahead 30-24. Corley wrestled away a loose ball and went to the free-throw line, sinking one to give North a 31-26 lead going into halftime.
Corley fed Hadley in the lane for a short jumper to start the Lady Vikings’ scoring in the third period.
Coker and Hadley added buckets followed by a 3-pointer from Thomas, and North extended their lead to 40-34.
Guerin swatted away another Lady Eagle shot; then Hadley dished to Corley for a bucket to give North a 42-38 lead with just under two minutes to play in the third period. Coker spotted a seam in the West Union defense from the guard position and knifed in for a layup, extending North’s lead to 44-38 as the third period ended.
Thomas pulled up at the top of the key for a 3-pointer to open the final frame for the Lady Vikings. Callicut answered for West Union with a 3-pointer to inch the Lady Eagles closer at 47-41.
Hadley fed Guerin in the lane for a pretty turnaround jumper; then Corley lofted a pass into Guerin for another bucket. The Lady Vikings extended their lead to 51-45 with just under five minutes to play.
Anna Brooke Sullivan snatched down a defensive rebound and shot a pass ahead to Thomas, who lofted a long lead to Hadley for a layup. Guerin blocked another shot, and the Lady Vikings began their final push to victory.
Conlee emerged from a scrum under the bucket and rolled in a nifty reverse layup for the Lady Eagles.
Hadley made a layup with a Lady Eagle defender hanging onto her, subsequently converting the and-one to give North a 56-51 lead with 50 seconds to play.
Corley pulled down a timely defensive rebound, drew a foul, and sank two free throws. A pair of free throws from Hadley sealed the win 60-51.