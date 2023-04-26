North Pontotoc's Madi Coltharp delivers to the plate in action earlier this season. She picked up a late season win over Senatobia on April 17. The Lady Vikings closed out their season with two wins, one over Senatobia and another over Ripley.
The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings missed the playoffs but ended with a bang on April 17 and 18, with wins over Senatobia, as well as a solid 8-4 win over division 2-4A rival Ripley.
The Lady Vikings won 7-3 over Senatobia. Jada Davis and Madi Coltharp were both 2-3 at the plate. The Lady Vikings got doubles from Davis and Coltharp, as well as from Lexi Walker and Annabelle Berryhill.
The game was tied at 3 in the bottom of the fifth when Lacie Simmons nailed a 2-RBI single.
Coltharp got the win in the circle, giving up 3 runs on 4 hits over 6 innings. Ella Lilly pitched an innning in relief.
Against Ripley, North got the bats cracking early, as Annabelle Berryhill nailed a solo homerun in the first inning.
Senior ace Ella Lilly (7-5 on the season) had a strong performance, holding the Lady Tigers to 4 runs on 6 hits while striking out 1 and issuing only 1 walk in a complete game.
The big bang came in the third inning, when senior Emma Burk broke a 1-1 tie with a grand slam.
The Lady Vikings finished 11-9 overall on the season, 4-5 in division.
