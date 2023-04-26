Madi Coltharp

North Pontotoc's Madi Coltharp delivers to the plate in action earlier this season. She picked up a late season win over Senatobia on April 17. The Lady Vikings closed out their season with two wins, one over Senatobia and another over Ripley. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings missed the playoffs but ended with a bang on April 17 and 18, with wins over Senatobia, as well as a solid 8-4 win over division 2-4A rival Ripley. 

