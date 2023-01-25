Carly Walker

North Pontotoc senior Carly Walker drives across midfield in the Lady Vikings' 7-0 loss to Caledonia in round two of the 4A playoffs on Monday. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings’ soccer team’s late-season run came to an end in Caledonia last night, as the women from Ecru suffered a 7-0 loss to the Lady Cavaliers.

