The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings’ soccer team’s late-season run came to an end in Caledonia last night, as the women from Ecru suffered a 7-0 loss to the Lady Cavaliers.
That was round two of the 4-A playoffs.
The Lady Vikings were riding high after a resounding 9-0 round one win over Raymond; that following a push during the second half of the season that saw North surge to a remarkable 7 wins out of their last 10 games. It was quite a feat, considering they started the season 0-10.
Last night was the first ever trip to the postseason for the Lady Vikings’ program.
Caledonia blasted out of the gate on Monday, scoring a goal less than a minute after the start of the contest. Lady Cavalier senior Lauren Brown had a big night, and scored first for Caledonia.
A high point for the Lady Vikings was the outstanding play of goalie Karen Lopez. She blocked a virtual barrage of Caledonia goal attempts, knocking down 10 in the first half alone.
Later in the first half, senior Carly Walker got a nice pass ahead to Anne Crotwell for North’s deepest threat and penetration in the first 10 minutes. Caledonia added another goal at the 34:55 mark.
Late in the first half, Lopez denied four Lady Cavalier shots in a row, an athletic one off a header from a corner-kick. Crotwell made North’s only reasonably close shot attempt just before halftime, racing ahead, once again, off a nice assist from Walker. Crotwell displayed nifty footwork in traffic, shaking loose for the shot, but it missed just right.
North’s first-year head coach Josh Harlow said he was very proud of how his girls turned their season around down the home stretch, but that Caledonia’s clear superiority in the round two match demonstrated the importance of fostering club ball opportunities for young players in Pontotoc County, including more off-season development and clinics, such as those offered by the Tupelo Futbol Club.
“This was really next level soccer, tonight,” said Harlow. “A lot of these Caledonia girls have played since they were 10, and this makes clear the importance of creating a culture of soccer from a young age. It just takes time, and we’re going to make the program at North even more successful. I’m proud of what we achieved this season.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.