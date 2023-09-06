North Pontotoc's Layla Moore skies for a shot as teammate Madi Coltharp, left, redies herself, in a home game earlier this season. The Lady Vikings have had a tough run this season, but they'll look to bounce back as they open division play on Sept. 5, hosting Senatobia, then playing in the big Pontotoc County Tournament, which was postponed from earlier this season, this weekend.
The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings had a tough run of it against Alcorn Central on Aug. 29, losing the non-conference game in three sets.
In the first set, Alcorn Central tore open a 7-0 lead before a touch shot at the net by Lakyn Holt got the Lady Viks on the board.
Laney Kate Clowers made a nice dig, and the ball eventually swung to Holt for another kill shot. Clowers hit a nifty, two-hand return for a winner. Ella Lilly hit a good smash, leaping up on the left side, and with several accurate sets by Madi Coltharp, the big hitters up front, like Layla Moore, got some good shots. Defensive specialist Lacie Simmons made a number of good digs, but a pair of aces helped Alcorn Central take the first set, 25-8.
The Lady Vikings showed good signs early in the second set. Layla Moore and Taytum Holt skied up beside each other twice at the net for two, consecutive blocks that led to a point. Moore slapped a sneaky shot over on the second touch. The Lady Vikings kept it reasonably close, at 9-6, before a couple of errors and some Lady Bear momentum led North’s coach, Bailey Reece, to call a timeout. Lacie Simmons made several strong serves in a row, including a couple of top-spin aces, but the Lady Bears took the set 25-11, and went on to win.
North was set to start division play last night, hosting Senatobia. They host division and county rivals, South Pontotoc, tomorrow night.
