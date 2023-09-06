Layla Moore and Madi Coltharp

North Pontotoc's Layla Moore skies for a shot as teammate Madi Coltharp, left, redies herself, in a home game earlier this season. The Lady Vikings have had a tough run this season, but they'll look to bounce back as they open division play on Sept. 5, hosting Senatobia, then playing in the big Pontotoc County Tournament, which was postponed from earlier this season, this weekend.

 Photo by Miranda Roberts

The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings had a tough run of it against Alcorn Central on Aug. 29, losing the non-conference game in three sets.

