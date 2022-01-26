INGOMAR- It was a tough night for the North Pontotoc girls last Tuesday, as they had trouble producing much offense in a 64-26 loss to defending 1A state champion Ingomar.
Gracie Corley started off the game by finding Meekness Harvey open for a layup, but the Lady Falcons quickly grabbed all the momentum with a 16-0 run. Area standout Macie Phifer notched a 3-point play off of a putback and subsequently drove for a bank shot. Lindsey Dillard followed with a layup on an inbounds play. Cadie Jo Byrd rushed in from the perimeter to grab an offensive board and put back a missed three, and she subsequently knocked down a 3-pointer. Katie Beth Hall made two free throws before Phifer continued the string of second chance baskets by grabbing a board after a missed runner and laying it in.
Envi Judon got behind the Ingomar defense in transition and rolled in a layup, and Corley followed it up by making a tough driving shot in traffic to get North within 10, 16-6.
Ingomar led 19-6 after one quarter. North’s Laura Cobb was fouled inside and made two from the charity stripe early in the second. The Lady Vikings then forced a turnover, leading to Emma Burk’s 3-pointer that cut it to eight at 19-11. However, it was all Lady Falcons from there, as they ended the half with a 13-3 run. North’s lone field goal came when Kierra Green had a driving layup to make it 24-13, and Burk later added a free throw. Over the final three minutes of the half Hall went 4-4 from the foul line for the Lady Falcons, and Alexis Campbell went 2-2. Dillard added a basket, and Ingomar led 32-14 at the break.
Phifer dominated the early third quarter. The Lady Falcons scored the first 11 points of the second half, with seven of them coming from Phifer. She scored from the foul line, posting up, cutting for a layup, and off of the offensive glass once again. Byrd recorded the other four points in the run.
Corley got North on the board again with a basket, and Cobb then hit two free throws at the 2:09 mark. The Lady Vikings’ other third quarter points came on a 3-pointer from Corley and a putback by Cobb.
Hall had six points in the final two minutes of the third, as the Lady Falcons led 49-23 heading into the fourth quarter. North Pontotoc only scored from the free throw line the rest of the way, with Cobb hitting one and Kiara Shelly two.