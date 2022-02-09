Inconsistent free-throw shooting was partly to blame for the Lady Vikings' 55-37 loss on the road at Mooreville on Feb. 1.
North Pontotoc shot just 4-9 from the stripe in the first half, and 3-7 in the second, leaving a potential seven points on the table.
It was a tough night offensively for the Lady Vikings, with Lara Cobb leading the team with 11 points. Cobb was one of only three Lady Vikings who got into the scoring column in the first quarter, along with Meekness Harvey and Gracie Corley, whose combined efforts prouduced 8 points. On the other hand, an equally anemic start by the Lady Troopers helped keep the game close, with Mooreville's Meredith Hitt, Carrlee Collins, and Lulu Franks able to muster only 11 points.
North's Kiarra Green knocked down a deep 3-pointer early in the second quarter, then Emma Burk made a nifty headfake, then ducked under and scored along the baseline to pull the Lady Vikings within one, at 16-15. Burk grabbed a steal, but missed free-throws moments later kept North from tying the game with 2:30 left in the half. A pair of free-throws from Layla Cox helped the Lady Troopers hold onto a 20-17 lead going into halftime.
Early in the third quarter, Lara Cobb stole an inbounds pass from Mooreville and evnetually scored on an offensive putback. Mooreville inched ahead to a 7-point lead, then began slowing the pace of the game, at times passing up open shots, making three or more passes on each possession, and eating clock. Gracie Corley hit a layup to give North 23, but a corner 3-pointer from Lulu Franks made the score 35-23 Mooreville with just under two minutes left in the third. A corner jumper from Cobb and an offensive putback from Mallory Robinson cut into the Lady Troopers' lead and made the socre 41-30 headed into the final frame.
Bella Hayes made a nifty feed inside to Cobb who got the bucket and foul midway through the fourth, completing a 3-point play. A 3-pointer from the top of the key by Burk, who notched 10 points in the contest, pulled the Lady Vikings within 14 points, but Mooreville's Lulu Franks threw a long, half-court inbounds pass to a streaking Laklyn Nichols, who got behind the Lady Viking defense for a bucket-plus-one to seal the win.
Coach Rob Browning said last Thursday that, regardless of the Lady Vikings' win-loss record, he's been encouraged by their commitment.
"We've played hard, consistently," said Browning, nearing the end of his innaugral run as skipper. "I can't think of many times when we didn't put forth the effort we should have. The first important thing is that we learn from our mistakes, and approach every game as a chance to improve. We've been committed to learning and to improving, and I feel that we've done that. The last week of the season is very important, in that respect."