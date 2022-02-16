The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings’ season came to an end on Feb. 8 with a 54-41 loss to New Albany in the 2-4A Division Tournament. Senior Bindi Seale was the high scorer with 12 points and Emma Burk added 10.
Coach Rob Browning said he was very proud of his team and received numerous compliments, from fans and opposing coaches alike, about how the Lady Vikings acquitted themselves on the court this season.
“Coaches have been very cordial and complimentary about how hard we’ve played and the character we’ve shown,” said Browning, who finished up his first season as the Lady Vikings’ head coach.
As to the New Albany loss, Browning said that his girls were in it until the end.
“We dug ourselves a hole, but this group never quits, and we fought our way back. Unfortunately, we went cold.”
Browning said the season, as with life in general, has been a learning experience.
“This team really bought into what I presented to them,” said Browning. “I got here in July, and threw a lot of new things at them, and they rose to the challenge. They did everything I asked them to do. We played hard, that’s always the first step to success. We’ll use the offseason to get stronger, and to grow as a team and as individuals.”
The Lady Vikings finished 13-16 overall, and 3-7 in division.