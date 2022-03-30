ECRU- The New Albany Lady Bulldogs pulled away late for a 8-6 road victory over North Pontotoc last Thursday, as a late rally by the Lady Vikings fell short.
New Albany plated the game’s opening run in the 1st inning. They got a runner to third base in the 2nd, but North pitcher Kathryn Smith struck out Abby McMillen to end the threat. In the top of the 3rd the Lady Bulldogs added two more. Avery Hall reached on an error, and Sammi Jo Doyle had an infield single. Annabelle Johnson lined a base hit, but Hall was out at the plate on a bullet thrown from the Lady Vikings’ Abby Waldron in centerfield. However, Abby Keller followed by driving in Doyle with a base hit. Zakathryn Cameron made it 3-0 with an RBI sacrifice fly.
North Pontotoc tied things up in the bottom half of the 3rd. Annabelle Berryhill led off with a single, later scoring on a single by Kam Thomas. Smith drew a two-out walk to keep the inning alive, and Madi Coltharp then stepped up with a two-run double to the left centerfield wall.
In the New Albany top of the 5th an error put Doyle on second base before she came home on a double from Johnson. Keller followed with an RBI single, and Johnson scored on a misplayed ground ball from Maguire Miskelly. A two-run homer from Cameron in the top of the 7th extended the New Albany lead to 8-3.
After only two hits (both in the 3rd) through the first six innings, the Lady Vikings did not go quietly in the bottom of the 7th. Berryhill and Brooke McBrayer had back-to-back singles before Thomas grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out. A sharp ground ball from Waldron resulted in a New Albany error, with Berryhill scoring from third. Smith then doubled to drive in Thomas and Waldron to cut the Lady Bulldog lead to 8-6. However, North could not keep the two-out rally going, and New Albany held on.
