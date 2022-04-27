RIPLEY- Mistakes and missed opportunities plagued North Pontotoc last Monday at Ripley, as the Lady Vikings fell 4-1 in action during the season’s final week.
Ripley got a runner to second base with only one out in the 1st inning, but North pitcher Kathryn Smith escaped the jam by getting a strikeout and a fly out. Brooke McBrayer walked to start the top of the 2nd inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Madi Coltharp, but after two straight flyouts the Lady Vikings came up empty. Ripley again threatened in the bottom of the 2nd when Janna Johnson had a leadoff double, but Smith retired the next three batters, two by strikeout, to keep the Lady Tigers off the board.
North Pontotoc’s Kam Thomas hit a ground ball and reached second after a throwing error in the top of the 3rd. She moved to third base after a groundout before Smith lined a two-out, RBI double into the left field corner to put the Lady Vikings up 1-0.
Ella Shackelford started things for Ripley with a single in the bottom half of the frame. She stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. Another groundout from Chatrea Wallace allowed Shackelford to score and tie it up 1-1. Kemya McDonald then drew a walk and stole second to get into scoring position. The inning ended when North outfielder Lacie Simmons made a nice diving catch on a line drive from Kassie McKenzie to save a run.
Coltharp dropped a soft single to shallow center field for the Lady Vikings in the top of the 4th. Simmons dropped down a sacrifice bunt and reached on an error, and Emma Burk drew a walk to load the bases. However, a ground ball ended up in just the right spot for a Ripley double play to end the inning with no damage.
Each team stranded a runner in their following half-inning before the Lady Tigers took advantage of a couple of Lady Viking errors in the bottom of the 5th. Shackelford and Allyson Christmas walked, and an error loaded the bases with one out. Johnson hit a ground ball that brought home Shackeford from third, and an attempted force out at second base went into the outfield, allowing a second run to score for a 3-1 Ripley lead.
McBrayer legged out an infield single to start the top of the 6th for North, but three straight outs ended the inning. In the bottom half of the 6th more North miscues allowed Ripley to add an insurance run. Jada Ellis reached on an error to lead off the frame. She then picked up two bases on a passed ball. Brenley Moffitt hit a ground ball, and the attempted force out throw to the plate went to the backstop, making it 4-1.
Abby Waldron doubled in the 7th to give the Lady Vikings a two-out base runner, but McKenzie, Ripley’s pitcher, got the next out to close out the game.
First year coach Dana Rhea said he was encouraged by what he saw this season, and that his girls will have a lot to build upon next year.
"This was a great bunch of kids, and they worked hard," said Rhea, who took the helm of the Lady Vikings' program this sesason after three previous coaching stints, including winning a 6A championship at Tupelo.
"We never quite pulled it together," added Rhea, whose team included five seniors. "We had our highs and lows throught the season, and I'm proud of all our kids, especially our seniors, and I'm grateful for what they added to the team."
The Lady Vikings finished the 2022 campaign with a 12-11 record. They soundly defteated Falkner on April 19, 21-4, with Madi Coltharp getting the win in the circle.