The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings came up just short last Tuesday (Jan. 10) while the men won their third straight, besting the visiting Ripley Tigers.
The North girls lost 49-47, and the boys won 60-53.
In girls action, senior Gracie Corley poured in a game high 25 points (10 in the third quarter), including 3, 3-pointers, but it wasn’t quite enough for the Lady Vikings. Ripley’s Paris Morgan scored 21, including 11 in a big, closing frame, and that helped seal the win.
Ripley jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Corley got the Lady Vikings on the board with her first 3 of the contest. North’s Emma Burk sliced along the baseline for a short jumper to tie the score. Envi Judon backed her defender down into the paint, then spun for the first of her 10 points on the evening, giving North it’s first lead, at 7-5.
Ripley’s Alorian Story got an offensive putback for a Lady Tiger lead, but a pair of free throws from Meekness Harvey pulled North a bit closer . Kiara Shelly swooped in for an acrobatic layup, and the Lady Vikings went ahead 11-10 at the end of the opening frame.
Ripley’s Serena Adams (7 points) nailed a jumper to start the second quarter, then the Lady Vikings employed a full court press. On the offensive end, Corley swept right, off a good screen from Judon, and made good on a layup. Abi Grace Warren blocked a Lady Tiger shot and got the ball ahead to Corley for a fast break bucket. Corley lofted a pass in to Judon, who again used her strength to muscle a post-up bucket and a 17-12 lead. Corley was left wide open on the right side of the lane and didn’t miss a clear look. Judon got an offensive putback to extend the Lady Vikings’ lead to 22-12. Burk’s two free throws gave North a 24-17 lead headed into halftime.
The Viking women host Houston on Thursday.
On the men’s side, Eli Baker scored a game high 27 as the 9-8 Vikings extended a recent winning streak (having beaten Mantachie on Jan. 5, and East Union on Jan. 6).
Baker continued to have a hot hand (He scored 26, including a last second winner to beat East Union). Baker led all scores again in the fourth quarter, with 10.
Baker’s 2, 3-pointers, along with a pair of scores from Amari Hubbard (10 points in the game), helped North to a 14-12 lead at the end of the opening frame.
The pendulum swung Ripley’s way in the second quarter, as they outpaced the Vikings 17-6. Eli Edgeston led the Tigers with 9 points in the frame (and a team high 15 in the game). A big part of the Vikings win was stout defense which held the Tigers to rather anemic offensive output in the fourth. Ripley managed only 6 points. North’s Nick Burchfield added 8 of his 15 points in the fourth, to coincide with Baker’s big finish.
