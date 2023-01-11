Gracie Corley

North Pontotoc senior Gracie Corley scored a game high 25 points in a 49-47 loss to Ripley on Jan. 10. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings came up just short last Tuesday (Jan. 10) while the men won their third straight, besting the visiting Ripley Tigers.

