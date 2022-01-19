The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings travelled to Ripley last week to tackle the Lady Tigers. Despite a stronger second half showing, the Lady Vikings were unable to overcome a large first half deficit leaving the Lady Tigers on top 34-63.
North Pontotoc’s Laura Cobb won the tipoff for the Lady Vikings, and an early basket and free throw from Bella Hayes put the Lady Vikings on top 3-2 to start play. Lady Viking Envi Judon connected under the basket near the end of the first quarter snapping a 15-point Lady Tiger scoring streak.
Lana McCord would round out the quarter for the Lady Vikings, leaving the score at 7-19 going into the second.
Judon struck fast, putting up two for the Lady Vikings to start the second quarter, and then fed Mallory Robinson under the goal where she drew the foul and went 2/2 from the line to keep the Lady Vikings within reach. Cobb and McCord rounded out the half putting up a basket and 2/2 respectively to end the half, 15-36.
Despite coming into the half behind, the Lady Vikings played to win until the final buzzer. Meekness Harvey opened for the Lady Vikings with two, and Cobb’s aggressive play paid off with a score from her own rebound. With a little over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, a layup from McCord put the score at 21-45 and Gracie Corley drew a foul and connected 2/2 to end the quarter at 23-47. The Lady Vikings struggled to slow down the Lady Tigers, but capitalized on fouls during the fourth quarter, adding a shot plus bonus from both Corley and Harvey. Kiara Shelly put up her first points of the night with a layup followed shortly after by a free throw, and Layal Moore finished out the game strong going 2/2 from the line, but their efforts were not enough to overcome the Lady Tigers, giving Ripley the win 34-63.