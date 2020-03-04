SALTILLO – The Saltillo Lady Tigers defeated North Pontotoc 11-1 last Tuesday. Karley Robbins drove in the Lady Vikings lone run, and Lexi Walker led the team with two hits.
“The whole game I felt like we were right there and a play or two away from being in the game,” said North Pontotoc assistant coach Kyle Robbins. “We have really beaten ourselves the past two games, letting one mistake turn into multiple mistakes instead of someone stepping up and making a play.”
North Pontotoc left the bases loaded in the first inning. In the second inning Saltillo took a 1-0 lead after a wild pitch. The Lady Tigers extended their lead to 2-0 in the third inning after a single by Demi Lindsey drove in IG Presley. Taylor Bishop and Lexi Walker had back to back singles in the fourth inning for North Pontotoc. Brooke McBrayer then drew a walk, loading the bases for the Lady Vikings, but North could not drive them in and left them loaded for the second time.
Saltillo scored five runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 7-0. North scratched a run across in the sixth inning when Karley Robbins drove in Annabelle Berryhill with a single, but in the bottom of the inning Saltillo piled on four more runs to end the game.
“We had some good at bats at times, but we could not get them to fall in place or get a timely hit,” said Robbins. “We've got to keep working hard and find some confidence.”
Cadie Beth Gates, Tiffany Bishop and Tayler Bishop all had hits for North Pontotoc.
On Friday North fell to Tupelo 7-6, as the Lady Wave won on when India Ivy beat out a fielder's choice to the plate on a ground ball by Kamaya Cooperwood. The Lady Vikings had an early 5-1 lead before Tupelo rallied to take the lead late. Tayler Bishop had an RBI single to tie things up in the top of the 7th inning. Belle Ross finished 2-4 at the plate for North.