Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Some snow showers around this morning. Then a wintry mix expected this afternoon. Some icing possible. High 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will taper to some freezing drizzle overnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.