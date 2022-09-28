The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings forced five sets on Monday, and made a good game of it, but too many unforced errors, and some extraordinary play from junior outside hitter Reese Moore, proved too much to overcome, as Tishomingo County took the division matchup at Ecru.
North looked sharp in the first set, and Tish County looked sloppy. Senior Bella Hayes got a big stuff up front, Taytum Orr served an ace, and the combo of Madi Coltharp, to Kam Thomas, to Hayes for a kill shot gave the Lady Vikings an early 4-3 lead.
On the other side of the net, Reese threw down the first of her many thumping kill shots to keep the Lady Braves close.
Libero Laney Kate Clowers bumped to Thomas, who made her usual precision set to Coltharp, and the kill shot ricocheted off a Tish County defender into the home stands. Layla Moore saved Thomas by skying for a set too deep into the net and tapping it over for an 8-6 lead.
Orr made a physically impressive play, reaching back behind her head, and nearly out of bounds, to swat an overhand winner. Hayes played big at the net, throwing down a pair of loud kill shots. Clowers, to Thomas, to Hayes teamed up for another winner. Coltharp bumped, Thomas set, and Gracie Corley got way up for a fierce spike and a 17-all tie.
On the final point of the set, Corley passed to Thomas who set Coltharp, and a two-handed swat to open floor sealed the win, 25-23.
Set two was completely different for both teams. The wheels fell off for North, and Tish County found their stroke. (Inordinately long wait times in between sets didn’t help North’s momentum.)
Tish County jumped out to a 12-1 set lead and really never let up. They won handily, 25-11.
Set three didn’t start well for North, either, as Reese led the Lady Braves to a 6-1 early lead.
Strong serving from Coltharp and Hayes pulled the Lady Vikings back into the set, Corley was swinging it hard from the outside hitter position. She also made a great dig on one of Reece’s thunderous shots, managing to get the ball in the air for Coltharp to finish. Corley made a pair of good digs on the longest rally of the night, and, once again, Coltharp finished off the point. Layla Moore rolled one parallel to the net, just over, for a crafty point. A pair of three-player swings, first, from Clowers to Thomas to Hayes, then Coltharp to Thomas to Corley, helped the Lady Vikings take the set, 26-24.
Tish County took set four 25-17, and set five 15-8.
The Lady Vikings will play their final home game of the season tomorrow night, for senior night.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly
over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW
FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&