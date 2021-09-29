IUKA- North Pontotoc got off to a strong start last Tuesday in their road bout with Tishomingo County, but the Lady Braves seized the momentum in a second set rally and kept it on their way to a 3-1 win.
Tishomingo County scored the opening point of the match before Annasia Berry tied it up with a kill. That was the first of five straight North points, with Karson Mitchell giving the Lady Vikings a 5-1 lead with an ace. Gracie Corley recorded two consecutive kills to put North up 7-2. The set tightened up after that, but Bella Hayes helped the Lady Vikings keep a steady lead by notching points on a block at the net and a kill. Bella Gates also added a key point with a kill. It was 13-11 when three straight aces from Mitchell gave North some breathing room. The Lady Vikings ended the set on a 13-3 run. Gracie Corley smashed three straight aces near the end of the set, which North took 25-15, to help close things out.
The second set was a hard-fought battle from the start. Hayes scored to give North a 7-6 lead, and Gates produced a well-placed kill to make it 8-7. Mitchell had a kill to push the Lady Vikings ahead 11-8. Tishomingo County then reeled off four straight points to go up 12-11. The Lady Braves made an errant shot after a long rally that tied things up, and Mitchell gave the Lady Vikings a 13-12 lead with an ace.
Kam Thomas scored on a perfectly placed touch shot into a vulnerable spot in the defense to make it 15-13, the start of a stretch in which North scored five out of six points. Jessie Corley notched an ace, and Gracie Corley and Thomas also came up with big plays at the net to open up a 19-14 lead. North answered a pair of Tishomingo County points with a kill by Hayes and a subsequent ace by Gracie Corley that extended the lead to 21-16. Facing the prospect of going down two sets to none, however, the Lady Braves rallied. They ripped off a 9-1 run to win the set 25-22.
The momentum slowly turned after that. It was back and forth early on in the third set, but the Lady Braves began to create more consistent opportunities for Reese Moore, who would control the net the rest of the night by putting away 10 points with kills. Still, the set was anybody’s game for a long time. Bella Hayes set up Gracie Corley for a kill, and Madison Coltharp won a battle at the net to cut it to 11-8. Kam Thomas smacked an ace to cut the deficit to one at 12-11. However, Tishomingo County steadily pulled away from there. Two kills from Moore and a block from Aubree Lambert spurred a 7-1 scoring spurt that opened up too big of a lead to overcome. The Lady Braves prevailed 25-17 to go up 2-1.
The Lady Braves led almost the entire fourth set. Strong serving by Thomas gave North a 4-2 edge early on before Tishomingo County scored four straight points. Berry, Hayes, Gracie Corley, Jessie Corley and Mitchell all had key points for the Lady Vikings, but the Lady Braves gradually pulled away to win 25-13 and take the match 3-1.