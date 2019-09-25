ECRU - The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings continued to show steady improvement in their inaugural volleyball campaign last Tuesday but were defeated in straight sets by an experienced squad from Tishomingo County.
Tishimingo County’s Lexi Kennedy got the Lady Braves rolling with a pair of aces early in the first set, but North’s Allie Leath followed with a pair of aces of her own to keep the Lady Vikings within a point at 8-7.
Tishomingo County eventually pulled away and took the first set 25-12.
Leath continued her outstanding play in the second set, opting for finesse instead of power on one point, bumping the ball over the towering arms of a Tishomingo County defender to bring the Lady Vikings within six at 8-2.
Haisley Coker placed a nice set, up high and near the net, so that Anna Brooke Sullivan could slam it home for North’s third point in the second set. Belle Ross ran down a Tishomingo strike near the back line and swatted it back over her head, surprising the Lady Braves and sneaking in a point.
Gracie Corley gave a nice set to Cadie Beth Gates, who spiked down a point, but the relentless serving and precision striking of the Lady Braves helped them pull away once again to take the second set 25-8.
Leath opened the third set with three straight aces, and Sullivan powered a shot through the blocks of two defenders at the net, as the Lady Vikings held things close early. However, the Lady Braves ultimately edged out North 25-17 to win the match.
Earlier in the week North head defeated rival South Pontotoc 3-1. The Lady Vikings are currently 7-4 on the year