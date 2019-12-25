ECRU– The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings lost to Tishomingo County 58-42 last Tuesday in Division 1-4A play. The Lady Vikings turned in a strong second half, outscoring the Lady Braves in the third quarter, but they struggled to keep Tishomingo County off the line. The Lady Braves closed out the game making their final eight free throws.
“We have had some adversity so far this season with injuries, and with that being said I was very pleased with our resolve and battle after Macey was held out the entire second half,” said North head coach Matt Waldrop. “I’m just happy that our team can come together like they have and are backing each other up, because if we will continue to do that we will continue to improve.”
Riley Mitchell opened up the game with a layup for North Pontotoc, and Tishomingo County then went on a 10-0 run to take the lead. Mitchell scored again to make it 10-4, but Tishomingo County answered with a 3-pointer to extend their lead to 13-4. The Lady Vikings ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to cut it to 13-10. Turnovers and ball handling issues killed North Pontotoc in the second quarter, and they only managed two field goals and four points. The Lady Braves led 32-17 at halftime after going on a 17-0 run to end the second quarter.
North battled in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Braves by two points. Maddie Guerin led the charge out of halftime, knocking down two field goals and a free throw to make it 32-21. A few minutes later Gracie Corley nailed a three to make it 36-24. Guerin added another lay up later in the third quarter and Corley added a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but Tishomingo County held on to their lead at 47-31. The Lady Braves found themselves at the charity stripe often in the game. That would be the case in the fourth quarter as well, as they closed out the game going 11 for 14 to fend off the Lady Vikings.
Tishomingo County went 25 for 32 from the free throw line for the game, and North Pontotoc made their only free throw attempted. Guerin led the team with 13 points, and Gracie Corley finished with 10 points for North.