Ecru – The Lady Vikings volleyball team is young, energetic and still learning to play together. The defending 2A state champion Lady Wildcats of Walnut are a seasoned bunch and handily defeated North 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13) last Thursday night.
Bella Gates had four aces and Layla Moore had three kills to lead North to a second set win but, otherwise, Walnut controlled the match.
“We were very proud of their effort tonight, they did not quit and that was huge for us as young as we are,” said North coach Amanda Puckett, “I felt like they guarded the net well, struck the ball well and placed it well at times.”
The Lady Vikings roster looks a lot different this season, in year three of the program, as it is loaded with young players.
Unforced errors and mistakes at the net helped Walnut take the first set with ease. North was energized and played arguably their best volleyball of the early season in the second set to tie the match 1-1. Both teams continued to battle in the third set going back and forth until more errors helped Walnut go on an 11-1 run to put the third set out of reach.
North took an early 5-0 lead in the fourth set but Walnut went on an 11-1 run to make it 11-6. Gracie Corley scored two points for North to make it 11-8 but Walnut answered with nine straight points to go up 20-8. Corley served three straight aces to make it 20-12 but the Lady Wildcats finished off North with a 5-1 run.
“I think we are getting better and we saw them play like we know they can in the second set,” said North Coach Amanda Little, “they have made leaps and bounds on the court since we started the season.”
In lieu of the Pontotoc County pep rally being cancelled, the Lady Vikings and Lady Cougars will lock horns and claws in Springville tomorrow night. Varsity’s first serve will be at 6:30 p.m.