Ecru – The North Pontotoc Vikings picked up a key division win last week when they defeated the Corinth Lady Warriors 16-6 in six innings. Abby Waldron led the Lady Vikings at the plate going 5-5 with 2 RBI and two runs scored. Tiffany Bishop picked up the win for North and struck out two.
“I am very proud of how the girls played tonight, we hit the ball really well,” said North Pontotoc head coach Cee Cee Cavanaugh. “We had a few miscues on defense and we need our seniors to step up and shut that down and we are getting better at that.”
Corinth took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. Katherine Smith and Lexi Walker drove in a run apiece in the second inning to tie the game 2-2. Smith notched another RBI in the third and Anna Grace Comer knocked in two runs with double as well to give North a 5-2 lead. Taylor Bishop, Waldron and Smith drove in runs in the fourth inning to make it 8-2. The Lady Warriors added a run in the fifth to make it 8-3 before the Lady Vikings really starting pilling on the runs. Waldron picked up another RBI in the fifth and Comer drove in two runs with a single to make it 11-3. The Lady Vikings run ruled the Lady Warriors in the sixth scoring on a passed ball, a sac fly by Taylor Bishop, an RBI triple by Waldron and an RBI single by Comer.
Katherine Smith finished the game going 3-4 with 4 RBI, Anna Grace Comer went 3-3 with two RBI, two runs scored a walk and a hit by pitch. Tiffany Bishop went 1-3 with two walks, two runs and a stolen base.