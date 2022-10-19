(CALEDONIA) -The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings ended an unprecedented run in program history on Oct. 11, suffering a tooth-and-nail loss, at perennial powerhouse Caledonia, forcing five sets to cap their season.
North looked overwhelmed in the first two sets; then looked overwhelming in the next two. It came down to tall thumpers in the middle for Caledonia making plays that few other teams could make, and the raw experience of having played in big games at big times and having come away with wins.
North’s three seniors, Gracie Corley, Bella Hayes, and Kam Thomas, played their hearts out, and the younger girls rose to the challenge, but Caledonia’s size and athleticism was just too much to overcome.
The Lady Vikings started the first set well, with libero Laney Kate Clowers letting a Caledonia shot fly long, then senior Bella Hayes threw a right hook into a shot for a 2-0 lead. Caledonia’s big hitters got in on the action, as Jessica Horton threw down a hard kill in the middle, followed up by a thumping kill from Brianna Holliman, to tie the set.
North senior Gracie Corley added a pair of big kills, and Tatum Orr made a big stuff in the middle, then a sneaky hit over on the second touch by senior Kam Thomas gave the Lady Vikings a 9-8 lead. Hayes made herself big up front, blocking a shot by the substantially larger Horton, but Caledonia took the set eventually, 25-17.
Horton started set two with a loud kill for the Lady Cavaliers. Sophie Johnson made good on a net point for a 5-3 Caledonia lead.
The Lady Vikings played good team ball, with a swing from Clowers, to Thomas, to Hayes, who came flying in for the kill. Clowers made a nifty save on a would-be Caledonia point, then smartly let a subsequent shot fly long for the point. Hayes deftly aimed a shot into the back, left corner, but Caledonia again held on for the set win, 25-15.
Set three started out looking like more dominance by Caledonia, then Madi Coltharp tricked the big hitters up front for Caledonia, tapping one over for a crafty point. Hayes found some open floor with a two-hander, and, with a couple of Caledonia errors, North had tied the set at 5.
Thomas made a nice back-set for Hayes to wheel in for a kill.
Laci Simmons made a great dig on a hard Caledonia shot, and that led to Corley hammering down a kill from the right, front position. Layla Moore added big play at the net, Thomas served the first ace of the night by either team, then Hayes threw a fist into one, hammering it over as she fell down, and scoring the point. Moore thumped one hard enough to ricochet off a Caledonia defender and out of bounds for a point. Then, the combo of Corley, to Thomas, to Coltharp got the final set point for a 25-18 win.
Corley opened set four by saving a shot with a double-wristed, top spin shot over her head. An ace from Hayes pulled the Lady Vikings to within two, at 7-5. Corley made a remarkable serve, leaping for a jump serve, then, as if spotting, in the air, a hole in the defense, ratched back her usual, strafing serve and softly guided it to open floor, front and center, for an easy point.
Layla Moore continued to force Caledonia errors by her tall, athletic play up front. Coltharp ricocheted one off the Caledonia defense. Thomas and Hayes combined to get vertical and force yet another Caledonia error at the net. Then, Hayes finished the set with a kill, and a huge smile, for a 25-21 win.
The fifth set started with a coin flip, and North Pontotoc was set to receive the ball. Coltharp smartly let a Caledonia shot go wide, then Thomas set Corley, who wheeled around for a kill. Corley threw down another loud smash. Layla Moore added another hard kill up front, but a pair of aces from Lauren Brown helped seal the 15-7 set win, and the game, for the Lady Cavaliers.
