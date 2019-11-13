ENTERPRISE– The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings won their season opener by defeating West Union 56-46 on the road last Tuesday. Maddie Guerin led North Pontotoc in scoring with a game-high 21 points.
“It was our first game and we needed to iron some things out, so it was good to see us grind it out and get a win,” said Lady Vikings' head coach Matt Waldrop. “I’m proud of that. “
Macey Thomas hit a 3-pointer to give North a 3-2 lead early on. Maddie Guerin grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in to make it 5-3 in favor of the Lady Vikings. Guerin hit and three and one near the end of the first quarter to extend North’s lead to 13-8. West Union went on a run early in the second quarter to get to within three, down 16-13, behind a four-point effort from Annie Orman. The Ole Miss softball signee led the Lady Eagles with 19 points.
Shemiah Hadley turned it on for North after a slow start and closed out the first half with six points, and the Lady Vikings led 22-18 at halftime.
“Give a lot of credit to them; Annie Orman is hard to slow down, and we didn’t do a real good job of guarding her,” said coach Waldrop. “Part of that is because she is a really good player.”
Maddie Guerin hit a layup. She then grabbed a steal and picked up an assist when she hit Macey Thomas for a layup that gave North a 29-20 lead. Guerin followed with another layup to make it 31-20. The Lady Vikings went on a 7-0 run, a few minutes later, behind another layup from Guerin and a 3-pointer from Thomas to push their lead to 42-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Maddie Guerin went on to score six points in the fourth quarter, and Shemiah Hadley closed out the game with six points as well to finish off the Lady Eagles 56-46.
“I never felt like our lead was safe,” said coach Waldrop. “I thought Maddie had a good game for us. Shemiah finished strong after a slow start, and that helped us out a lot.”
Shemiah Hadley scored with 14 points, and Macey Thomas finished with 8 points for the Lady Vikings.
The Lady Vikings went on to defeat Walnut 58-53 on Saturday night to improve to 2-0.