The Lady Vikings of North Pontotoc have had a bit of a tough run since late August, dropping five straight (but only one loss in Division 1-4A, to Tishomingo County) before bouncing back to get a good division win over a game Ripley team, in four sets, (25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21).
They beat county rival South Pontotoc on Aug. 9, but then lost to the Lady Cougars in a tournament on August 27. Anyone in the stands could tell that was simply the Lady Cats’ day. South beat defending state champs Pontotoc. Sports are like that, sometimes.
North has relied upon good, fundamental volleyball: good sets, smart play, crisp passing. It’s been anchored by seniors Gracie Corley, Bella Hayes, and Kam Thomas.
North is in a competitive place in the division, behind New Albany and Tish County, and ahead of Ripley and Corinth. As of this article they were 4-8 on the season, and 1-1 in division. They host Corinth next Monday.
The Lady Vikings have only one non-division game remaining, that’s at East Union on Sept. 27. New Albany is a perennial powerhouse. Down the stretch, the Viking women will play Tish County, East Union, Ripley, Corinth, and New Albany.
