Lady Vikings celebrate set win

The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings celebrate after a very hard fought win in set two against the division leading New Albany Lady Bulldogs last Wednesday. North lost the game in four sets, but they had one of their strongest showings of the season. The ladies include, from left Laney Kate Clowers (blue jersey), Madi Coltharp (behind), Bella Hayes, Gracie Corely, Kam Thomas, and Layla Moore. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

Sometimes in sports, as in life, it's the small victories that end up counting the most.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus