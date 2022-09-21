Sometimes in sports, as in life, it's the small victories that end up counting the most.
The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings played one of their best games of the season last Tuesday, in front of a raucous home crowd, and although they took a division loss to New Albany, as the cryptic sports saying goes, they played well enough to win.
Coach Bailey Reece was pleased with the effort, but measuredly so. She said that the New Albany game came on the heels of some solid play.
“We came into the week after a big division win against Ripley, but weren't able to seal the deal in these non-region games,” said Reece. (The win at Ripley was on Sept. 1; North then lost non-division games to South Pontotoc and Myrtle. Verses Myrtle, individual stats included Bella Hayes and Gracie Corley led the team in kills with 6 a piece, Madison Coltharp led with 3 aces, and Layla Moore and Bella Hayes led with 3 blocks a piece. Verses South, stats included: Gracie Corley led the team with 9 kills, Bella Hayes and Layla Moore led with 9 blocks each, and Taytum Orr led with 3 aces.)
The New Albany loss put North into third place in 1-4A, behind second place Tishomingo County (2-1), and front-running New Albany, (4-0). Still, the score (and loss) seemed not to sum up the game, to a first-hand observer.
Tatum Orr served an ace early in the first set, then Madi Coltharp made a pair of nifty shots, one a top-spin two-hander that found some empty space. Bella Hayes added an ace, then Kam Thomas set Gracie Corley for a kill from the right-front-hitter spot. North was out to an early lead, at 8-5.
Strong play from New Albany’s senior middle blocker Erica Cannon, along with Danielle Dykes, kept the Lady Bulldogs in the set.
Corley got up high for a pair of jump serve aces, knuckling toward the defenders’ feet. New Albany called a timeout, then Corley came right back out and did it again, for a 14-6 Lady Viking lead.
Senior middle blocker Elizabeth Gipson got a big stuff at the net for the Lady Dogs. Unfortunately, a series of errors allowed New Albany to climb back into the set and tie it at 15. Thomas made a nice backward set to Hayes for a kill shot for a brief 18-17 NP lead. The Lady Vikings pulled ahead 23-18, but the Lady Bulldogs rallied and tied the set. The teams locked into another tie, at 25, and 26, but New Albany somehow stole the set, 28-26.
North never really got started in set two. A series of kills from Erica Cannon quickly got the Lady Bulldogs out to an 8-0 lead. Senior libero Amberianna Amberianna was everywhere on defense, and simply wouldn’t allow the ball to hit the floor. New Albany took the set quickly, at 25-12.
Thomas set Corley, who was swinging hard all night, and the kill broke a 5-5 tie early in set three. Libero Laney Kate Clowers made a nice dig that led to a slam by Coltharp. Thomas continued making pin-point sets, putting Orr in position to drive home a couple of points for a 16-9 lead. A stuff from Layla Moore, and an exclamation point from Corley put a cap on the set win, 25-19.
North showed flashes of brilliance in set four, such as a series of aces from Orr, to help open a 5-1 lead. Hayes threw a creative overhead roundhouse punch into a shot that found open court for a 12-12 tie. Thomas was sneaky at times, flicking the ball over on the second touch for easy points. Still, New Albany found their stride late, and took the set and game, 25-18.
Coach Reece was encouraged by the team’s recent performance.
“Overall, the girls are working really hard and are growing skill wise at an exponential rate,” said Reece.
After North Pontotoc hosts Tishomingo County next Monday, they travel to East Union on the 22nd,, then host Ripley for another division game on Sept. 29.
North defeated Corinth in four sets on Sept. 19.
