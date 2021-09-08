Ecru – North Pontotoc had not played a game since sweeping Booneville 3-0 two weeks ago due to the school going virtual but there was no rust in their performance as they continued their improved play defeating Ripley 3-1 (25-21,26-28,25-22,25-22) last week. It was the Lady Vikings first division win in program history.
“It is an amazing feeling to get our first division win,” said North coach Amanda Little, “it’s taken three years to get to this point for our program and we are really excited for the girls and to see their hard work payoff.”
Two kills by Gracie Corley and an ace by Bella Hayes helped the Lady Vikings to an early 10-4 lead. Ripley answered and went on a 9-1 run to take a 13-11 lead. Gracie Corley added an ace and went on an 8-0 run to lead 19-13. The rest of the set would be a back and forth battle but Corley added another kill and Kam Thomas finished off the set for North with one of her own.
Ripley and North battled back and forth in the 2nd set and with it tied 26-26 the Lady Tigers won a long volley and scored the final two points to take the set. North won the 3rd set 25-22. The 4th set was as tightly contested as the previous three and with the set tied 14-14 North continued battling and found a way. Gracie Corley picked up another kill to make it 15-14 and Bella Hayes added another a few moments later to push North’s lead to 19-15. Ripley would not go away though as they took a 22-20 lead but neither would the Lady Vikings who closed out the match with five straight points.
“We are proud of them for fighting back and pouring their heart and sweat into it like they did,” said North coach Amanda Puckett, “it was a total team effort tonight.”