ECRU – The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings had a nice momentum boost going into the holiday break with a 5-1 Division 1-4A win over Tishomingo County last Thursday night. Four different Lady Vikings scored goals, with Liz Tovar leading the way with two goals and an assist.
“Beating Tish was a great way to open up Christmas break, because they are a tough team and play hard and physical,” said North Pontotoc head coach Kyle Robbins. “I felt like in the first half that we missed some opportunities to score because we hit them right at the keeper; so I challenged them at the half to place those shots a little better, and we were able to get a few more to go in.”
Maria Tinajero set up a nice goal for Liz Tovar in the first minute of the game to give North a 1-0 lead. Hope Culpepper had quite a few opportunities early on for the Lady Vikings, but Tishomingo County defended the goal well each time. Tinajero found the back of the net for North in the 16th minute to make it 2-0. Anna Belle Woodruff scored Tishomingo County's lone goal on a free kick in the 33rd minute to make it 2-1. Tovar and Tinajero both took nice shots at the end of the half, but were both defended well by Tishomingo County’s keeper.
“Maria and Liz are both seniors, and they both scored and had assists tonight. They are so good at working the ball into our opponent’s territory and setting up shots and making them,” said coach Robbins. “Hope also had a good game tonight and plays everywhere for us and did a good job.”
Naomy Camposeco nailed a penalty kick to extend the Lady Vikings' lead to 3-1 in the 46th minute. Hope Culpepper took her third shot of the game one-on-one with Tishomingo County’s keeper, but it was defended well again. Tovar scored her second goal of the game in the 60th minute, and a few moments later she assisted Gaby Gonzalez, who finished off Tishomingo County.