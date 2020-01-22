BRUCE– North Pontotoc's girls defeated Bruce 53-38 on Friday night. It was a much needed win for the Lady Vikings, who moved to 5-4 on the road this season. They improved to 8-11 overall, having started the season 7-0 before a rash of injuries plagued the squad.
Belle Ross led the Lady Vikings with 14 points. The senior hit four 3-pointers in the game.
“They (Bruce) are athletic and they press well, which caused us some turnover issues early,” said North Pontotoc head coach Matt Waldrop. “Luckily we were able to do the same to them and wear them down, and I thought that was the difference in the game.”
Bruce caused some issues with the press and led North Pontotoc 10-6 at the end of the first quarter. Haisley Coker tied the game for the Lady Vikings with a jumper to make it 15-15, and Belle Ross knocked down her second three to give North an 18-17 lead at halftime.
“I was proud to see Belle Ross shoot it well,” said coach Waldrop. “She is a senior and I told her to just go shoot the ball, because we are kind of rebuilding due to some injuries and playing young.”
Haisley Coker added four points in the third quarter, and Ross added another three as the Vikings stretched out their lead to 32-27. Freshman Anna Brooke Sullivan scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter, as North pulled away.
"Anna Brooke is just a freshman," Waldrop said. "She had a really good game. She made some good decisions. She scored when she needed too, and I was pleased with her performance. I was proud of how they all played down the stretch. We put it together and picked up a win at a time when we really needed one.”
Haisley Coker scored 10 points. Maddie Guerin scored 7 points, and Riley Mitchell scored 5 points for the Lady Vikings.