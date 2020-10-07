ECRU– The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings (7-8) picked up another win last week when they defeated the Mooreville Lady Troopers 3-0. The Lady Vikings played well from start to finish in a competitive match between two programs in their second year of existence.
“Mooreville is scrappy and they always play us evenly, which makes for a good match,” said North co-head coach Amanda Little. “I thought Allie Leath and Haisley Coker played well tonight, and overall I thought all our girls played really well.”
The first set was competitive from start to finish. The Lady Vikings and Mooreville matched each other point for point until Allie Leath served up three straight aces to take the set 25-20. The second set was the same with both teams matching points. Allie Leath picked up another ace to make it 11-10, but the Lady Troopers answered the call a few minutes later and led 20-18. The Lady Vikings scored the final seven points of the set, however, and won 25-20. North ran out to a commanding 17-9 lead in the third set, with Allie Leath picking up another ace to make it 20-12 a few minutes later. Mooreville did not have an answer for North this time, and the Lady Vikings finished off the Lady Troopers 25-15 to win the match.
“I thought our middle blockers played well too,” said coach Little. “Mooreville is always a fun match because they started from nothing last year like us, so they always give us a fun match full of volleys and it’s just always competitive with them.”