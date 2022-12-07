North Pontotoc's Kiara Shelly, pictured here in action against Houlka earlier this season, scored a team high 17 in a division win over Ripley last Friday. The Lady Vikings were off to an 8-1 start overall as of this article.
The North Pontotoc girls continued their hot play with a 48-46 Division 2-4A road win over Ripley Friday night in their first action since before Thanksgiving.
Kiara Shelly led the Lady Vikings with 17 points, and Gracie Corley finished with 16 points.
“Ripley is a good team,” said North Pontotoc coach Rob Browning. “They handled us pretty easily last year, so to go in there for the first division game and come out with a win is huge for us.”
A key part of the victory was a 16-2 North run in the third quarter, but it was a battle all the way to the final horn.
“It was always back-and-forth,” Browning said. “Our girls made enough plays down the stretch, so very, very proud of them.”
The Lady Vikings are now 8-1 with division matchups against Houston and Pontotoc (home on Friday night) coming up this week.
“I think the biggest difference is being able to find ways to win,” Browning said. “We went 13-16 last year, and we were in some more of those games but just couldn’t find a way to win. I think it is just a maturity thing. They’ve gotten a taste of success and they like it. Hopefully it will just continue to build as the season goes on.”
Boys
The Vikings fell to Ripley 59-29 and are now 4-4 on the year.
“When you are changing pretty much everything there’s bright spots and low spots,” coach Browning said. “This was one of those low spots. We did not play well. However, we didn’t quit and kept competing against a really good team. We are realizing there are certain things you have to do to be able to compete in this division, so hopefully we are just going to keep getting better as we gain playing experience. “
