Kiara Shelly

North Pontotoc's Kiara Shelly, pictured here in action against Houlka earlier this season, scored a team high 17 in a division win over Ripley last Friday. The Lady Vikings were off to an 8-1 start overall as of this article. 

 Jonathan Wise

The North Pontotoc girls continued their hot play with a 48-46 Division 2-4A road win over Ripley Friday night in their first action since before Thanksgiving.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you