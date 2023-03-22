The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings got off to a sluggish 0-4 start, but since then they’ve been on a tear, winning six straight, and Coach Dana Rhea isn’t surprised.
“I saw some things early with this team, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Rhea, whose Lady Vikings thumped Senatobia 14-2 on the closing Friday of Spring Break.
They played in ideal conditions on the artificial turf at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
The Lady Vikings jumped on Senatobia starter Brianna Coleman right off the bat, as Annabelle Berryhill hammered a one-out triple into the gap in left-center. That set up an RBI single up the middle. A Senatobia error plated another run for the Lady Vikings and gave them a 2-0 lead.
Ella Lilly was in the circle for the Lady Vikings, and she was in command. She pitched around a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first.
Lilly was on her game on offense and defense. Annabelle Berryhiil and Madi Coltharp drew walks to start the top of the second. Lilly turned on a pitch and hammered a no-doubter just inside the foul pole down the left field line for a three-run homer.
The Lady Viking defense stood strong in the bottom of the second, as Emma Burk snagged a hard liner at third and snapped a good throw across the diamond to Madi Coltharp at first base. Coltharp made a nice stretch. Jada Davis made a nifty grab in centerfield, tracking down a long flyball.
Senatobia brought in Carly Dunigan in relief in the top of the third, but the Lady Vikings were no kinder to her. Emma Burk led off with a double to the left-center gap. It thumped against the base of the wall. Coltharp lifted an RBI single into shallow right.
A leadoff single in the top of the fourth by Berryhill set up a sacrifice bunt by Lexie Walker. A Senatobia error gave North an 8-0 lead.
Lacie Simmons turned an unassisted double-play at second base in the bottom of the fourth.
Annslee Rhea hit one right on the screws that was too hot to handle at third base, and that put a runner on for Kam Thomas, who hammered an RBI double down the left-field line for a 9-0 lead.
The Lady Vikings hung on for the win.
Afterwards, Coach Rhea was encouraged by his team’s progress.
“We’re getting more experience at key positions, and I’m just really proud of how our players have progressed,” said Rhea. “The break did us good. I saw some things early in this team, and I like our work ethic and the way things are shaping up.”
North Pontotoc defeated West Union in a non-division matchup 2-1 on Saturday. Madi Coltharp was the winning pitcher.
