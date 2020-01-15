ECRU– North Pontotoc picked up a division win last Monday night when they defeated Tishomingo County 4-1. Liz Tovar led the Lady Vikings with two goals. Brianna Mathis scored a goal, and Hope Culpepper scored as well.
“It’s always good to win a division game,” said North Pontotoc coach Kyle Robbins. “I think we had a lot of rust during the first half with Christmas break just ending, because we did some things we shouldn’t have; but we corrected it at halftime.”
Brianna Mathis and Naomi Campenseco both missed narrowly in the first twenty minutes of the first half. Hope Culpepper nearly placed a header in the net, but it was defended well by Tishomingo County. Liz Tovar struck first in the 25th minute, taking it in herself to give North a 1-0 lead.
In the second half the Lady Vikings opened things up. Liz Tovar scored her second goal to make it 2-0. The Lady Braves quickly answered, making it 2-1 in the 46th minute. Hope Culpepper narrowly missed the goal in the 50th minute, and Culpepper did find the back of the net to give North a 3-1 lead a few minutes later. Brianna Mathis added a goal in the 60th minute to finish off the Lady Braves.
“I was happy with our ability to make adjustments throughout the game,” said coach Robbins. “We have a lot of division games in a row coming up, and I hope that we can continue building confidence and it show on the field like it did tonight.”