The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings prevailed in the consolation game by defeating the Ripley Lady Tigers 52-49. Ripley jumped out to an early lead, as the story in the early going was Alorian Story, who played strong in the paint. She knocked down a pair of free throws to start the game, then converted a plus-one. Her offensive putback helped push Ripley ahead. A steal and a layup by Emma Burk, and a 3-pointer by Meekness Harvey pulled North closer, at 17-8, by the end of the quarter.

