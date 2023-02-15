The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings prevailed in the consolation game by defeating the Ripley Lady Tigers 52-49. Ripley jumped out to an early lead, as the story in the early going was Alorian Story, who played strong in the paint. She knocked down a pair of free throws to start the game, then converted a plus-one. Her offensive putback helped push Ripley ahead. A steal and a layup by Emma Burk, and a 3-pointer by Meekness Harvey pulled North closer, at 17-8, by the end of the quarter.
Gracie Corley got on the board early in the second frame with a 3-pointer. Lana McCord took a charge, then Bella Hayes knocked down a 3-pointer, and along with a knifing layup from Envi Judon, North had cut the lead to 19-16.
Burk knocked down a 3-pointer for the Lady Vikings, and by halftime North had trimmed Ripley’s lead to 28-22.
Corley hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter, and Naveah Young hit a 3-pointer for Ripley.
In the fourth period, with North down 38-40, Ripley's Emma Barkley hit a 3-pointer, then Paris Morgan hit a floater in the lane. Kiara Shelly answered with a 10 footer for North, and Gracie threaded one inside to Judon for a score. A pair of free throws from Burk sealed the win for the Lady Vikings.
The Lady Vikings ended their season with a 53-44 loss at Choctaw Central in the first round of the playoffs on Feb. 13.