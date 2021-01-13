SMITHVILLE- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings (12-3) got off to a slow start but ultimately had little trouble, dispatching the Lady Seminoles of Smithville 61-37 on the road last Tuesday.
Shemiah Hadley poured in a team high 16 points, and Maddie Guerin scored 12 on the way to the victory.
Smithville’s Orlandria Smith got the Lady Noles on the board first with a pair of free throws, part of her team-leading 15-point performance. Kamilah Ware followed with a 3-pointer, as Smithville opened a 5-0 early lead.
Guerin blocked a Lady Seminole shot before fighting for the loose ball. The arrow favored North Pontotoc, and Hadley got the Lady Vikings rolling with a jumper. Kaylee Hargett scored off an inbounds pass, bringing the Lady Vikings closer at 5-4 with 2:53 to play in the opening frame.
Tristan Price’s 3-pointer put Smithville ahead 8-4. North’s Anna Brooke Sullivan put back an offensive rebound for a score, as the first period ended with a 8-6 Smithville lead.
Hadley fed the ball inside the lane to Guerin for a jumper to start the second frame. Scores from Sullivan, Hadley, and Gracie Corley, followed by a nifty head-fake and turn-around from Guerin, put the Lady Vikings out front to stay. Macey Thomas made a strong drive, moving to her right for a short jumper, for two of her eight points in the contest. Haisley Coker fed a pass in to Hadley in the lane, who spun from the defender and finished strong with a basket.
Thomas added another steal and layup. Then Guerin blocked a Lady Nole’s shot and launched the ball up the floor to Hadley on a breakaway. Hadley drew a foul and converted one free throw. Another steal and layup from Thomas gave the Lady Vikings a 26-15 lead going into halftime.
The Lady Vikings executed a nifty triangle-pass early in the third frame. Coker passed to Guerin, who angled a bounce pass to Thomas under the bucket for a score. Hadley put back an offensive rebound and followed with a strong drive, moving left to right and nailing a jumper.
Three-pointers from Smithville’s Chloe Summerford and Emma Long momentarily paused the Lady’s Vikings’ onslaught, but North started working their passing game, burning clock and finishing with good shot looks. Hadley threaded a sharp bounce pass inside to Corley for a layup. Corley then gave Bella Hayes a clean look from the top of the key with a nifty pass. Corley played scrappy, battling for a loose ball on the floor and retaining a possession for North. The Lady Vikings took a comfortable 50-28 lead into the final frame.
North continued moving the ball crisply in the fourth period, opening with a combo of Thomas to Corley to Hadley for a quick score. Hadley continued owning the lane on the offensive end, moving left to right across the paint and dropping in a jumper. Coach Matt Waldrop emptied his bench and subbed in heavily with 5:43 to play. Abi Grace Warren grabbed a steal,which helped the Lady Vikings run off some clock in the closing minutes. Mackenzie Beaty fed a nice pass ahead to Anvie Joudon for a score, as the Lady Vikings closed out the road win.
Later in the week North defeated Ingomar 47-33 on Friday. Maddie Guerin led the Lady Vikings with 15 points, while Hadley finished with 10.