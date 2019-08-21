MYRTLE – The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings came back to defeat the Myrtle Lady Hawks 3-2 (25-16, 24-26, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10) on the road last Tuesday night. North won the opening set and then dropped the next two, picking up the fourth and fifth sets to win the match.
“We knew that Myrtle would give us a good game and they did,” said North co-head coach Amanda Little. “The experience we gained from playing in five sets and facing adversity was great for us.”
The Lady Vikings ran out to a 3-2 lead and then scored seven straight points to make it 10-2. Belle Ross collected an ace to give North a 14-5 lead. The Lady Vikings controlled most of the first set and won 25-16. Haisley Coker had 6 aces in the second set, but North dropped it 26-24. Riley Mitchell had 3 kills in the third set, but it wasn’t enough as Myrtle took a 2 sets to 1 lead after winning 25-21.
The Lady Vikings won the fourth set 25-18 behind a block and an ace by Belle Ross, two aces and a kill by Riley Mitchell, and three aces by Katelyn Horton. Myrtle opened with a 6-0 lead in the fifth set. The Lady Vikings clawed their way back into it, however, going on a 9-0 run to take the lead 13-8. North finished off Myrtle with a kill by Jessie Leigh Corley to win 15-10 and take the match.
North would go on to defeat Myrtle 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-12) at home last Thursday night to improve to 4-0 on the season.