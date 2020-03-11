FALKNER- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings used 13 combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away for a convincing 19-1 rout of Falkner on Friday night.
North took an early lead in the 1st inning. First baseman Karley Robbins walked and later stole second. She tagged up to advance on a fly out, and an errant throw to third then allowed her to score.
The Lady Vikings plated five runs in the 2nd. Lexie Walker led off with a walk. Courtesy runner AnnaBelle Berryhill stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a dropped fly ball off the bat of Abby Waldron. Waldron scored after two passed balls in the next at-bat. Brooke McBrayer walked and later came home on an RBI infield single by Belle Ross. Anna Grace Coomer added two more runs when she drove in Ross and Robbins with a two-out base hit to make it 6-0.
Falkner got on the board with a run in the bottom of the 3rd, but North began to open the game up in the 4th. Robbins drew a walk and scored when a throw to third base on her steal attempt sailed into left field. Walker later had a RBI ground out. Waldron brought home Coomer, who reached on a walk, with a single, and Waldron later scored on a single by Tayler Bishop. A ground ball from Payton Bailey resulted in another Lady Eagle error and Bishop scoring to extend the lead to 11-1.
Gates and Coomer each singled to start the 5th. Gates scored on a single by Walker. Waldron reached on an error to load the bases, and McBrayer drew a walk to bring in another run. Tayler Bishop then had an infield single to plate Berryhill, who had entered to run for Walker. An error on a grounder by Bailey allowed another two more runs to come home, making it 16-1.
Robbins singled to bring in Bishop and Bailey. Robbins scored the final run of the night when she crossed home on an RBI base hit to left field by Walker. The game was called due to run-rule after the bottom of the 5th, with Gates recording three strikeouts in the frame.
Tayler Bishop finished 3-4 with 2 RBI at the plate for the Lady Vikings. Coomer went 2-3 with 2 RBI, and Walker was 2-4 with 2 RBI. Gates also went 2-3 with a double, while Bailey recorded two RBIs.
Gates allowed one run on 5 hits with 9 strikeouts in the circle.
In other action last week North fell to Tupelo 10-4 on Thursday night.