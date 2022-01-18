HOUSTON- The North Pontotoc girls dominated from the opening tip in a 54-32 road victory over Houston on Friday night.
Laura Cobb began the game with a basket in the paint for the Lady Vikings. The Lady Toppers tied it up with a bank shot by Amber McIntosh, but North took control with a 10-0 run. Cobb grabbed an offensive board and dished out to Gracie Corley for a 3-pointer. Corley followed by making one of two at the charity stripe. Meekness Harvey knocked down a pair of free throws; she then immediately intercepted a Houston inbounds pass and drove for a layup. Corley drove the lane and found Harvey for a short jump shot before McIntosh broke the scoring spurt with a three for Houston.
North Pontotoc’s momentum continued, however, as they ended the first quarter with seven straight points. Corley answered with a 3-pointer. Envi Judon posted up and scored off the glass, and Lana McCord made two free throws to open up a 19-5 lead.
The game became lopsided in the second period, as the Lady Vikings outscored Houston 22-3. A string of North offensive rebounds led to a jumper by Kierra Green. Green notched an assist when she drove and dished to McCord for a baseline jumper, and McCord subsequently nailed a 3-pointer. After the Lady Vikings forced one of numerous Houston turnovers, Green pushed the ball down court and hit a runner. Corley drained a 3-pointer off of an inbounds play, and Green also connected from downtown after a backcourt steal. Corley connected on her fourth 3-pointer of the half to put North up 30. Kiara Shelly added a free throw before Harvey made a physical layup, going to the floor in the process, at the buzzer for a commanding 41-8 lead at halftime.
With the outcome already decided, the second half was more evenly matched. The Lady Vikings got a pair of baskets from Shelly and one from Bella Hayes in the third quarter. McCord knocked down two free throws, and Emma Burk also added a free throw and a 3-pointer. North maintained a 31-point advantage, 53-22, after three quarters, and they cruised the remainder of the way.
“We played a good first half,” said North Pontotoc coach Rob Browning. “They (Houston) were down a few girls, and we were really able to force the tempo early. We got some turnovers, took some good shots and hit them, and were able to get a comfortable lead.”