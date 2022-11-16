Kiara Shelly

North Pontotoc's Kiara Shelly shoots a jumper in the Lady Vikings' 60-13 win over Houlka on Nov. 7. The Lady Vikings are a flaweless  5-0 in the young season. 

 Jonathan Wise

ECRU- The North Pontotoc girls dominated Houlka the entire way last Monday in a 60-13 win over the Lady Wildcats.

