ECRU- The North Pontotoc girls dominated Houlka the entire way last Monday in a 60-13 win over the Lady Wildcats.
North Pontotoc controlled the tip, and Gracie Corley drove the lane for a layup. Meekness Harvey then grabbed a steal and rolled in a fast break basket. Bella Hayes drilled a shot from downtown before notching an assist when she found Corley open for another 3-pointer. Lana McCord made a free throw before Corley connected with a 3-pointer to make it 14-2.
The Lady Vikings forced a backcourt turnover, leading to an easy bucket by Harvey. Emma Burk slashed into the lane and hit a floater, and Kiara Shelly drove the baseline for a layup. Another Houlka turnover led to a transition basket from Shelly. Envi Judon crashed the offensive glass for a putback and then added another bucket. Finally, Shelly stole an inbounds pass and rolled in a layup with 16 seconds left in the opening quarter for a whopping 28-2 lead.
North continued the thrashing with a 12-1 run to open the second quarter. After Houlka scored the first point from the free throw line, Harvey scored the next six Lady Viking points via a runner, two free throws, and a fast break layup. Burk got to the foul line and knocked down two shots, and Hayes made a pull-up jumper. Judon followed with a bucket before Hayes buried a 3-pointer with 59 seconds left in the half to put the Lady Vikings up 43-7.
With the clock running in the second half, North cruised the rest of the way. The Lady Vikings got third quarter baskets from Judon and Shelly. Shelly also knocked down a pair of free throws, with Judon and Harvey adding shots from the charity stripe. In the fourth quarter Mallory Robinson, Judon, Caden Long and Julissa Cornejo scored from the field for North.
“We came out and pressed, and we were able to get some turnovers and easy baskets to put the game away early,” North coach Rob Browning. “Houlka is really young and learning, and we took care of business and did what we were supposed to do, which I was proud of.”
Judon paced North with 13 points on the night. Harvey finished with 11 and Shelly 10.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.