ECRU- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings rolled to a lopsided 16-1 home win over Falkner on Friday night.
The visitors got a pair of bloop singles that pushed across a run in the top of the first inning before North scored four in the bottom half of the frame.
The Lady Vikings drew four straight walks, with Abby Waldron drawing a free pass to bring home the first run. With the bases loaded, Lexie Walker grounded out to first base to drive in another. Katherine Smith then drove a double to left field to plate two more and make it 4-1.
Pitcher Tayler Bishop fanned the side in the bottom of the second after she had recorded all three outs by way of strikeouts in the opening inning.
North Pontotoc opened up the game in a big way in the second with 12 runs. Anna Morgan Beckham led off with a walk. Tiffany Bishop followed with a single, reaching second on an error to put two runners in scoring position. Another error on a ground ball from Brooke McBrayer allowed both to come home.
Walker hit a ground ball that drove in a run, and an errant throw to second base on an attempted force out allowed a second run to come home. Smith drove a RBI base hit into center field to plate two, and Haisley Coker to drove a deep fly ball to left field for a RBI sacrifice fly.
Tiffany Bishop later had an RBI single, followed by a two-run single by McBrayer, who ended up at third after an error. McBrayer came home on a base hit from Waldron. Anna Grace Coomer put the Lady Vikings' final runs on the board with a 2-run triple to the left field wall.
Tayler Bishop worked a three-up, three down third inning to close out the run-rule victory.
"We came out and took care of business at the plate and defensively," said North Pontotoc head coach Cee Cee Cavenaugh. "Tayler threw it well tonight, and we were clicking tonight like we haven't been the last few games."