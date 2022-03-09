The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings took a quick, three inning victory over the Falkner Lady Eagles on Feb. 28, 17-1.
Madison Treadaway took the circle for the Lady Vikings, starting off the night strong, notching two strike outs leading to a quick three-and-out in the top of the first. Brooke McBrayer started the barrage for the Lady Vikings with a single to right. McBrayer stole second. Kam Thomas doubled to center, then Abby Waldron continued the hit parade with a double to right, driving in both McBrayer and Thomas to put the Lady Vikings up 2-0.
Kathryn Smith drew a walk. The Lady Vikings continued to bombard the Lady Eagles. Lacie Simmons brought Waldron home with a single to centerfield, increasing the lead to 3-0. Emma Burke took a walk, followed by singles from Treadaway, Anabelle Berryhill, and McBrayer (as the Lady Vikings batted around) pulling ahead 7-0. Thomas smashed her second double of the inning, driving in plate Berryhill. North led 8-0 at the end of the inning.
Treadaway quickly sawed through three Lady Eagle batters in the top of the second.
Lexie Walker started off the bottom of the inning with a single to left, then Simmons took a walk. Burke bunted the runners over with a sacrifice. Treadway's sacfly plated Walker’s pinch runner Evie Coker. Berryhill hit a single to center but was able to capitalize on a Lady Eagle error to advance herself to second. McBrayer droves her in, taking the Lady Viking lead to 11-0. Thomas connected for another single, followed by another double Waldron that brought home McBrayer and Thomas, leaving the Lady Vikings a commanding 13-0 lead going into the third inning.
The Lady Eagles finally caught a break in the top of the third with Keshona Strickland connecting for a single and Emma Bates up next with a short hopper to second. Destiny Prather drove a shallow hit to left field with Lady Viking Simmons making the out at third. The Lady Eagles scored their first and only run courtesy of Kelsey Rogers bringing in Strickland, but their success was short-lived with the Lady Vikings shutting them down, leaving the score at 13-1.
The Lady Vikings started off the bottom of the third with two singles from Walker and Simmons. Treadway drove in pinch runner Coker with a single to center. Berryhill stepped up next for the Lady Vikings, taking a walk to leave the bases loaded. Karmen Pfaler earned a walk to plate Madelein Woodson. Rogers knocked a line drive down first bringing home Berryhill and ending the game with a Lady Viking victory and a final score of 17-1.
The Lady Vikings also picked up an 8-0 win over Cleveland Central, along with a 5-1 win over Oxford on Friday at a tournament in Oxford, as wel as a thrilling 19-14 comeback win over Nettleton on March 1. Madi Coltharp got the win in the circle against Nettleton.
Next up for the Lady Vikings is a rematch at home tomorrow night against Nettleton, then they host the Pontotoc Lady Warriors on Friday for a division matchup.