North Pontotoc opened its 2020 volleyball season last week with a pair of road games.
Last Tuesday they traveled to Myrtle, where they came with a 3-0, straight set win over the Lady Hawks by scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-21.
"Myrtle is a very athletic team. We knew that we could not count them out, and we knew we had to play whistle to whistle against them," said North Pontotoc co-head coaches Amanda Little and Amanda Puckett.
"Our girls have worked incredibly hard, and they were excited and thankful to get the season started. The chemistry between our girls on the floor was evident to us, and we hope to keep building on that. We are very proud of them."
Then last Thursday North jumped right into division play, taking on New Albany, which came away with a 3-1 victory.
Each set was tightly contested, as the Lady Vikings went toe to toe with the Lady Bulldogs. New Albany coach Ashley Connolly commented that North "looked like a totally different team than they were last year."
New Albany won the first set 25-20 as they closed on a 7-3 run over the Lady Vikings. Amiya Terry had success at the service line with three aces while hitters Vakeria Jett and Alexis Mirfield registered three and two kills respectively.
The second set was in the favor of New Albany for the duration as they never trailed, winning 25-18. Masey Kate Adams had two service aces to lead the team while Jett and Camryn Rainwater had two kills each.
The Lady Bulldogs saw a 9-4 lead early in the third set evaporate and North Pontotoc won the set 25-19.
Both teams fought furiously for the decision in the fourth set as they tied five times in the frame, but New Albany prevailed in the end as they won 25-21, Jett ended the match with a statement on her kill to give the Lady Bulldogs the 3-1 division win.