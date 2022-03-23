North Pontotoc's Annabelle Berryhill squares up a hit in action earlier this season. The Lady Vikings split a pair of games at a tourney at Eupora last week, losing 4-3 to Amory, and beating Ethel 9-6. The Lady Vikings are 7-3 on the season.
The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings split a pair of non-division games on a road trip to Eupora on March 14, defeating Ethel 9-6, and losing to Amory 4-3.
North vs Amory
North’s offense sputtered against Amory, as they managed only six hits, with Abby Waldron picking up the only RBI on the day. Lexi Walker, along with
McBrayer and Emma Burke all had one stolen base. Kat Smith took the loss in the circle.
North vs Ethel
A three-run blast in the first inning by Kat Smith helped propel the Lady Vikings to a 9-6 win over the Ethel Lady Tigers.
Abby Waldron led off by drawing a walk, then Kam Thomas moved her over with a sacrifice bunt. Brooke McBrayer plated Waldron with a single to center, then Maddie Coltharp singled to set the stage for Smith’s homer. A strikeout got Ethel starter Brooke Mitchell out of the inning.
The Lady Tigers answered with a run on two hits in the bottom of the first.
A one-out single by Kam Thomas in the top of the second, followed by a single to left from McBrayer, set the stage for an RBI double from Kat Smith. Lacie Simmons added an RBI double in a 5-run inning for the Lady Vikings.
Madi Coltharp got the win in the circle for North Pontotoc. She surrendered 6 runs on 10 hits and struck out 3, while issuing only one free pass.
The Lady Vikings banged out 8 hits in the game, with McBrayer and Smith each having multiple hits. Smith led the way at the plate, going 3-3 with two doubles and a homer, notching 5 RBIs.