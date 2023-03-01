The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings got off to a sluggish start Feb. 20, dropping their two home openers 3-1 to Myrtle, and 7-2 to Kossuth.
Ella Lilly was in the circle for North Pontotoc against Kossuth. The Lady Aggies did their damage early, but Lilly managed to shut them down in the late innings. Kossuth scored one in the first, sparked by a double down the third base line by Hadley James, followed by an RBI single from Anabelle Marlar. North’s shortstop, Kam Thomas, made a nifty snag on a liner, and centerfielder Jada Davis tracked under a deep fly to help Lilly out of the inning.
The Lady Aggies added to their lead in the top of the second off hits from Macie Starling and Caliann Mitchell. A strikeout and a diving catch by North’s Emma Burk at third base helped the Lady Vikings out of the inning.
North’s Lexie Walker provided some thunder in the bottom of the second, blasting a solo homer left-center.
Kossuth’s big inning was the top of the third, but the Lady Vikings turned in a defensive gem, getting a strong relay throw to the plate where catcher Lexie Walker applied the tag for an out. Lilly got two pitches on two outs to start the top of the fourth, but ran into trouble, surrendering RBIs to Marlar and Cailyn Johnson before getting out of the inning with a strikeout.
North’s Lacie Simmons turned in a couple of good plays, first nailing an RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth, then retreating into shallow right from her second base spot to make a difficult catch look easy. Other defensive gems were a pickoff at first by catcher Lexie Walker, with Madi Coltharp applying the tag, and a leaping, snowcone grab at short by Thomas.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.
* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&