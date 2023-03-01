Lexie Walker

North Pontotoc's Lexie Walker squares up a homerun in a 7-2 loss to Kossuth on Feb. 20. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings got off to a sluggish start Feb. 20, dropping their two home openers 3-1 to Myrtle, and 7-2 to Kossuth.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you