North Pontotoc's Laney Kate Clowers bumps the ball while teammate Madi Coltharp tags her in a bump-and-set drill during practice last Friday. Clowers is a defensive specialist and Coltharp is a returning junior with solid experience, and both should help the Lady Vikings have a winning season. The Lady Vikings, under second-year head coach, Bailey Reece, open their season at the Pontotoc Classic on Aug. 5, then host Belmont for their home opener on Aug. 8.
The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings volleyball team ran through some drills last Friday, and the team is shaping up nicely.
The Lady Vikings have only two seniors this season, but an experienced team of juniors and sophomores should help shore things up.
“We’re emphasizing doing the little things right, making sure we’re solid fundamentally,” said Coach Bailey Reece, heading into her second season as the Lady Vikings’ skipper.
Returning for her senior season is middle hitter, Alika Montufar. “She’s positive and encouraging, and a really big motivator,” said Reece.
A newcomer to the team is senior Ella LIlly. She’ll play the outside hitter position. Lilly is a standout softball player. “Ella is going to play a really big role for us,” said Reece. “She’s super athletic and very positive, and she’s learned a lot this summer.”
Juniors who should play important roles include Layla Moore, who will play middle hitter. “She had the opportunity to play OVC (Oxford Volleyball Club) in the offseason, and she leaned a lot. She’s aggressive on the floor, consistent and will be solid for us,” said Reece.
Madi Coltharp is a returning junior and will play setter. She’s another softball star. “Madi is another experienced player who is solid and consistent and a terrific athlete,” said Reece.
Junior Laney Kate Clowers will serve as a defensive specialist. “She’s consistent, and she’s able to cover a lot of ground for us on the back row,” said Reece.
Tatum Holt is a tall junior who has shown marked improvement, according to her coach. Holt will play outside hitter. “Tatum has grown by leaps and bounds, and she swings it really hard,” said Reece.
Sophomore Maggie McClain is poised to have a solid season, according to Reece. McClain played middle hitter on the JV team last season and she’ll move to the right side this year. “This is only her second year playing volleyball, but she’s shown a real feel for the game,” said Reece.
Sophomore Carol Anne Wise is a defensive specialist. “Like Laney Kate, she moves quickly, makes consistent, good passes, and she plays another key role in making sure we’re defensively solid,” said Reece.
The Lady Vikings made their first playoff appearance in program history last season, advancing to the second round where they battled perennial powerhouse Caledonia five tough sets before succumbing. Caledonia went on to win state. “The way we played in that game, taking that team to the wire, has been a big motivator for our girls this summer,” said Reece.
