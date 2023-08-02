Maddie Coltharp and Laney Kate Clowers

North Pontotoc's Laney Kate Clowers bumps the ball while teammate Madi Coltharp tags her in a bump-and-set drill during practice last Friday. Clowers is a defensive specialist and Coltharp is a returning junior with solid experience, and both should help the Lady Vikings have a winning season. The Lady Vikings, under second-year head coach, Bailey Reece, open their season at the Pontotoc Classic on Aug. 5, then host Belmont for their home opener on Aug. 8. 

 Galen Holley

The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings volleyball team ran through some drills last Friday, and the team is shaping up nicely.

