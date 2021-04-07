Tayler Bishop's two-RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning broke a 6-6 tie and helped propel the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings to a win over 4A-Region 1 opponent Ripley, 13-9.
Bishop went 3-4 at the plate and drove in four runs in the extra-inning contest.
North blew the game open in the eighth, pushing across seven runs.
Tiffany Bishop got the Lady Vikings started with two outs in the top of the third inning with a single to right off Ripley starter Allyson Christmas. Brooke McBrayer singled to left then Tayler Bishop doubled-in both her teammates for a 2-0 lead.
Kemya McDonald doubled off Lady Viking starter Tiffany Bishop in the bottom of the frame to plate pinch-runner Taryn Clark, brining Ripley closer at 2-1. Lady Viking third-baseman Macey Thomas fielded a sharply hit grounder and alertly tagged a passing base runner for a putout to help North out of the inning.
The Lady Vikings' defense held tough in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bishop faced runners at first and third with one out when centerfielder Haisley Coker ran down a line-drive then fired the ball in to the cutoff player, Bishop, who snapped a throw behind the runner at second base for a double play.
The Lady Vikings played fundamentally sound station-to-station softball in the top of the fifth inning. Tiffany Bishop beat out an infield hit then took second on a passed ball. McBrayer rolled out to advance Bishop to third base. Bishop then stole home on a wild pitch for a 3-1 lead.
McDonald picked up another RBI for the Lady Tigers in the bottom of the fifth with a single to plate Reagan Hall. Kassie McKenzie rolled out on the infield for a sacrifice to plate McDonald and Ripley knotted the score at 3-3.
Abby Waldron singled to left for the Lady Vikings in the top of the sixth inning and Lexi Walker bunted her over to second with a sacrifice. Waldron scored on a Ripley error then Lacey Simmons nailed a double to left to plate Coker for a 5-3 lead.
Centerfielder Haisley Coker again picked up her pitcher with a defensive gem in the bottom of the sixth, ranging to her left and catching a liner off her shoe-tops to help keep the Lady Tigers scoreless in the frame.
Tayler Bishop doubled to left to start the Lady Viking seventh and Abby Waldron drove her in with a single to left for a 6-3 lead.
McDonald, McKenzie, and Christmas picked up RBIs in the bottom of the seventh for Ripley to send the game into extra innings. Per MHSAA rules Coker started at second base to start the Lady Vikings in the top of the eighth. Tayler Bishops' double followed by RBIs from Walker and Coker pushed the Lady Vikings ahead to victory.
Tiffany Bishop went the distance and got the win for North. She surrendered nine runs on 10 hits and struck out four while allowing only one walk.
Christmas took the loss for the Lady Tigers, allowing 13 runs on 12 hits and fanning six.
Kemya McDonald led Ripley with a 4-5 day at the plate.
The Lady Vikings improved to 4-7 on the season, 3-2 in division play.