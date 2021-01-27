CORINTH- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings continued their excellent season by picking up a hard-fought 44-35 road win over Corinth last Tuesday. It was the first of three wins on the week for the Lady Vikings, who hold a 16-4 record.
North held an 18-12 lead after one quarter, led by eight points from Maddie Guerin. The Lady Vikings also got a pair of buckets from Shemiah Hadley and 3-pointers from Macey Thomas and Gracie Corley.
The second quarter was a defensive battle, as both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net. There were only five points combined and a lone field goal from each team. Hadley scored for the Lady Vikings to increase the lead to 20-12. After a basket from Corinth, Gracie Corley knocked down a free throw to send North into halftime with a 21-14 advantage.
Guerin knocked down a pair of free throws to open the second half, followed a basket by Hadley on a post-up move. The Lady Warriors answered with a pair of baskets before Hadley scored on a physical drive, drawing a foul and completed the 3-point play at the charity stripe to extend the lead to 28-18.
Autumn Sticklen answered with a 3-pointer for Corinth, but Hadley drove the lane and banked in a floater off the glass. After a Lady Warrior free throw, Hadley, who had 11 points in the quarter, drilled a short jumper off of an inbounds play; and she soon after pushed the ball downcourt for a coast-to-coast layup to extend the North Pontotoc lead to 34-22. Corinth's Kennadi Walker scored inside near the buzzer to make it 34-24 headed into the final quarter.
Corinth quickly got back in the thick of it early in the fourth. The Lady Warriors went on a 9-1 run to open the period, capped by Anna Greene's 3-pointer which trimmed the North lead to 35-33 with just over four minutes to play. However, the Lady Vikings made a number of key plays down the stretch to outscore Corinth 9-2 the rest of the way.
Hadley muscled inside for two before hitting two free throws on the next trip downcourt. Anna Brooke Sullivan forced a Corinth turnover, which led to a layup by Haisley Coker on the other end. Hadley drove for a basket and drew a foul, converting the old-fashioned three at the foul line to close out the 44-35 victory.
On Thursday night the Lady Vikings took on rival South Pontotoc, handing the Lady Cougars only their third loss of the year in a 54-46 win. Hadley led North Pontotoc with 23 points, with Anna Brooke Sullivan adding 10 points.
On Friday the Lady Vikings defeated Tishomingo County 76-70. North was down by three before outscoring the Lady Braves 27-16 in the final quarter. Maddie Guerin finished with 25 points and Hadley 23. Sullivan scored 15.