Gracie, Kam, Laney Kate

Gracie Corley bumps, while teammates Laney Kate Clowers (blue jersey) and Kam Thomas get set to go on offense in the Lady Vikings' three set win at Senatobia last Saturday. It was North Pontotoc's first ever postseason appearance in volleyball. The Lady Vikings were set to travel to Caledonia last night for a Round Two matchup. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings went on the road last Saturday, and in the first playoff appearance in program history, didn’t even drop a set to a good Senatobia team, winning 25-21, 25-14,25-22.

