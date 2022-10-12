The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings went on the road last Saturday, and in the first playoff appearance in program history, didn’t even drop a set to a good Senatobia team, winning 25-21, 25-14,25-22.
Senior Bella Hayes set the tone early, stuffing a Lady Warrior shot at the net for the game’s first point. Senior Kam Thomas set Tatum Orr for a kill point, and with a signature, running jump serve from Thomas, the Lady Vikings had put up 5.
That tied the set, however, but another great serve from Thomas put Senatobia on their heels, and a slam from Layla Moore gave the Lady Vikings a lead they didn’t relinquish, at 7-5.
Thomas, who has been a setting machine throughout the late season, put one up for senior Gracie Corley to slam home.
Senatobia freshman Brianna Coleman got a strong block at the net that led to a Lady Warrior point, cutting the lead to 9-7.
Moore sliced in a nifty, curving ace into the back corner to give North 11. Lady Warrior big hitter, senior Carly Dunigan, this time gently tapped one over for a crafty point. The combo of Thomas, to Corley, to Moore for apoint put the set win just three points away. Hayes made good on a pair of chances to cap the set win.
The Lady Warriors came out swinging in set two, but North Pontotoc started clawing back into it, as the combo of libero Laney Kate Clowers, to Thomas, to Gracie for a kill cut the Senatobia lead to 4-3.
Orr got in a good serve to put the Lady Warriors on the defensive, and Thomas craftily slapped over the second touch to take a 5-4 lead.
Lady Warrior junior Samantha Berry got a block at the net to inch Senatobia back in front, followed by a net-serve point from Grace Schumacher, but a pair of errors tied the game for North at 8.
Thomas added a jump-serve ace, then she and Madi Coltharp somehow managed to save a shot that seemed hopelessly lost in the net, and their alertness and hustle won the point. Moore made good on three, straight chances, including an ace, to give North a 16-11 lead. Hayes and Orr skied beside each other at the net, creating a wall of hands that rejected a Lady Warrior shot for a blocking point. Coltharp played smartly on the back line, showing discipline in letting a pair of shots go long and out of bounds over her head.
An ace from Hayes and a kill shot by Moore slammed the door on set two.
Senatobia’s Derriyana Newsome nailed an overhead shot, and Dunigan threw one down hard. Libero Colby Grant made a nice dig that led to a rally point, giving the Lady Warriors a 3-1 lead in set three.
Lalya Moore added some thunder of her own with a stuff at the net on one of Dunigan’s big swings, and, from that moment, the Lady Vikings made the turn down the back stretch.
Moore backhanded another volley for a point. Clowers made a great return on serve that looked like a sure Lady Warriors ace. Coltharp hit a knuckling serve that put Senatobia out of position to mount an aggressive return. Like Coltharp, Clowers checked her energy, and smartly let a shot fly long over her head and out of bounds, and the set was tied at 10.
Hayes played strong at the net and forced a Lady Warrior error for the lead. The senior tandem of Corley, to Thomas, to Corley sent a kill shot skimming off defenders and over the back line for the thirteenth point. Coltharp bumped to Thomas who set Corley for a kill to the back corner, as the Lady Vikings continued to be the aggressors. Coltharp served an ace, and, after making a great return on serve on an ensuing point, she got it back for an overhand winner. Hayes and Corley teamed up to save a rally point for 24, and Clowers made a great save of a shot that led to 25, and the win.
Afterwards, Coach Bailey Reece was deeply pleased.
“Overall, I’m simply proud,” said Reece, who took over the program this year. “These girls have worked so hard this season to reach this first goal. They have dedicated countless hours and have shown up each day ready and willing to get better, and it showed for us this weekend. I can’t wait to see what else we will accomplish as the playoffs continue.”
North was set to travel to Caledonia for a Round Two matchup on Tuesday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.