SPRINGVILLE- In a historic matchup, the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings won 3-0 in straight sets over South Pontotoc on Friday night. The contest marked the first ever varsity volleyball match for each school.
In the opening set South Pontotoc held the lead for most of the early going before North gradually gained momentum. The Lady Vikings tied it 8-8 before scoring the next three points, part of a total of five, with Riley Mitchell on serve. It was 13-10 when North went on a big run. The Lady Vikings scored 12 out of the next 13 points to take the set 25-11.
It was tied 3-all in the second set when North rattled off six consecutive points behind the serving of Allie Leath to make it 9-3. The Lady Cougars then went on a run of their own to pull within 10-9, but seven out of the following eight points went to North to swing the momentum once again. They went on to end the set with a 6-0 run to win 25-12.
The third set was hard fought. North jumped out an 8-3 lead behind strong serving from Belle Ross before the Lady Cougars rallied. They pulled within two points twice and within one point on two more occasions before tying things up and taking the lead 13-12. After the Lady Vikings nodded it back up, South scored again to lead 14-13. However, the Lady Vikings reclaimed the lead for the final time by going up 15-14. From that point North only allowed two more points, recording 10 of the next 12 points to close out the set 25-16 and clinch a 3-0 victory. Their strong serving continued with Gracie Corley and finally Haisley Coker, who finished out the match on serve with three straight points.
"We are really proud of our girls," said North Pontotoc co-head coach Amanda Puckett. "They have had a lot thrown at them at the past couple of months, and they have exceeded our expectations as far as working and taking what they have learned. They are getting better every day."
On Saturday the teams met in a rematch at North Pontotoc, which the Lady Vikings also won 3 sets to none to improve to 2-0.
"North Pontotoc's a good team; they have a lot of good athletes," said South Pontotoc co-head coach Blake Lovell. "I thought our kids played hard. On Saturday we played better and it was more competitive. It's a learning process. We are not where we want to be right now, but I think by the end of the season we will be pleased with how they progress and how they come along."