ECRU- North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc squared off on the volleyball court on Saturday night, with the Lady Vikings taking a 3-0 victory.
In the first set the Lady Cougars got off to a good start, as a kill and string of good serves from Hailey Rackley helped them to a 5-2 edge. North would later take the lead 8-7 before South went back ahead 12-10. A good serve from the Lady Vikings' Haisley Coker tied things up 12-12, and Rackley finished the next rally with a kill to pull the Lady Cougars ahead 13-12. North would retake the lead once again, with Bella Gates delivering a kill that made it 16-14. South would battle to tie things up at 17-all before the Lady Vikings grabbed the momentum with a decisive 6-0 run behind strong serving from Allie Leath. Karson Mitchell made a kill that gave the Lady Vikings a 23-17 advantage before the Lady Cougars broke the scoring streak. North went on to take the set 25-20.
The second set was all North Pontotoc. The Lady Vikings began the set by scoring six consecutive points with Gracie Corley serving. Moments later Katelyn Horton served for four straight points, opening up a commanding 11-2 lead. After a Lady Cougar point, Leath recorded a kill to made it 12-3, and a point on the ensuing rally made it a double-digit margin. South would only get as close as 7 points the remainder of the set. North Pontotoc continued their strong serving, with Haisley Coker serving for the final four points in a 25-9 victory.
The third set was a battle the entire way. North held an early 7-3 edge before the Lady Cougars ripped off a 7-0 run behind serving from Rackley that made it 10-7. The two teams then went back and forth. North's Bella Gates had a kill that tied it 12-12, and, after South answered, Leath had another to tie it at 13-all. Mitchell blocked a shot at the net for a point that made it 14-14. North pulled ahead 17-14, but Rackley continued her strong play for the Lady Cougars with three consecutive kills that tied it 17-17. Mitchell had a kill that put North up, ultimately for good, at 18-17, and Corley had a pair of effective serves that helped the Lady Vikings go up 20-17. Kealey Ward recorded a kill for South to pull the Lady Cougars within 20-18, but North scored the next point; and Bella Gates delivered a kill that extended the lead to 23-19. South's Maggie Caldwell recorded a point with a nicely angled kill, and Rackley had an ace that made it 23-20 margin. Gates answered with a kill that landed right on the far line, and North subsequently closed out the match 25-20.
In other action last week South defeated Okolona 3-1 on Tuesday. They took the first set 25-13 before the Lady Chieftains won 25-19 in the second. South then closed out the match with wins of 25-23 and 25-16. On Thursday the Lady Cougars fell to Itawamba AHS 3-1 (25-23, 12-25, 11-25, 7-25).
North Pontotoc fell to Corinth 3-0 last Tuesday (14-25, 14-25, 12-25), and they dropped a 3-2 match to Ripley (16-25, 29-27, 12-25, 25-23, 7-15) on Thursday.