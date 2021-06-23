North Pontotoc’s new softball coach, Dana Rhea, said he was encouraged by his team’s balance, both offensively and defensively, after the Lady Vikings’ took two wins over East Union on June 15.
Rhea and his team held their first practice the night before. Tuesday marked the first time they’d taken the field competitively.
North thumped the Lady Urchins in the first game of a double-header, 13-0. Katherine Smith pitched four, shutout innings and Madison Coltharp took the circle in relief.
Coltharp also started in the circle in the Lady Vikings’ second game.
A leadoff walk, followed by a 2-RBI double from Lilly Kate Johnson, gave East Union a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
Brooke McBrayer plated the first North Pontotoc run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame.
North’s Lexie Walker reached on an error in the bottom of the second, then scored on a Lady Urchin error to pull the Lady Vikings closer, at 3-2. Audrey Tucker added a sacrifice RBI, along with an RBI single from Anabelle Berryhill.
East Union’s Johnson, part of Coach Josh Blythe’s very young squad, crushed a two-run bomb to left in the top of the third. The Lady Urchins regained the lead on an RBI sacrifice by Emma Adams. East Union ended the frame with an 8-6 lead.
North’s Kam Thomas tied the game in the bottom of the third with an RBI single to right, and Audrey Tucker put the Lady Vikings in the lead 9-8 with an RBI ground-out.
The Lady Urchins retook the lead in the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the frame, North’s Tasha Scott nailed an RBI double to knot the score at 10. East Union’s Madi Robbins made a stellar catch in left-field, on a liner tailing away from her. An RBI by Abby Waldron put the Lady Vikings ahead to stay.
Smith came on in relief to shut the door for the Lady Vikings.
Rhea was pleased by what he saw in his team’s summer debut.
“We pitched it really well, and swung the bat well, and I’ m just impressed with our overall ability,” said Rhea. A Union County native, Rhea took the helm of the Lady Vikings’ program late last month. His coaching career spans more than a decade and includes winning a 6A state championship at Tupelo. Rhea replaced Coach Cee Cee (Austin) Cavenaugh, who led the team for nine seasons, during which they won the Division 2-3A championship four, straight years, from 2016-19.
The Lady Vikings were set to play New Albany last night before taking off for the month of July.