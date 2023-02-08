Corley dives

North Pontotoc's Gracie Corley dives for a loose ball in the Lady Vikings' lopsided 65-40 win at Bruce on Feb. 2. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The North Pontotoc girls had little trouble dispatching their non-division opponents, the Bruce Lady Trojans on Feb. 2, taking a lopsided victory on the road, 65-40.

