The North Pontotoc girls had little trouble dispatching their non-division opponents, the Bruce Lady Trojans on Feb. 2, taking a lopsided victory on the road, 65-40.
Picking up action in the first quarter, Envi Judon scored up close, off an inbound pass from Emma Burk. The Lady Vikings clamped down on defense as well, as Gracie Corley, Emma Burk, and Bella Hayes combined to put the stop on a Lady Trojan push. Corley grabbed a steal and got it ahead to Judon on a breakaway, and the combination of Hayes, to Kiara Shelly, to Burk for a bucket had the Lady Vikings cruising at 6-0.
Burk snapped a pass ahead to Shelly for another score.
Bruce senior Diamond Campbell got the Lady Trojans on the board with a pair of free throws.
An offensive putback by Kiara Shelly, and a steal and layup by Burk extended the Lady Vikings’ lead to 14-2.
A 10-foot jumper by Bruce’s Laken Corbitt gave the Lady Trojans 6. She then went glass for her second score of the night.
Offensive putbacks by Judon and Meekness Harvey helped North double Bruce by the end of the opening frame, 20-10.
Harvey kicked out to Mallory Robinson for a bucket to start the second quarter. Lana McCord fed Gracie Corley for a 3-pointer, then McCord and Corley hooked up again, as Lana pulled down a rebound that led to Gracie taking it coast-to-coast for a score.
A 15-foot jumper momentarily slowed the Lady Vikings’ onslaught, but not for long. Hounding defense from Bella Hayes caused a Lady Trojan turnover. Hayes then stole an inbounds pass and kicked to Corley for a 32-18 North Pontotoc lead headed into halftime.
The Lady Vikings came out of the locker room displaying good ball movement, burning clock with crisp passes and setting good picks.
Bella Hayes knocked down a 15-foot jumper after a series of passes.
Gracie Corley nailed a 3-pointer from 2 o’clock on the perimeter, and a coast-to-coast drive from Shelly saw North gash open a 41-21 lead.
Hayes snapped a nifty bounce pass inside to Judon for a score
Browning pulled his starters two minutes into the fourth quarter, and North held on for the lopsided win.
Afterwards, Coach Rob Browning was encouraged by his girls' play.
"It's all about letting our defense work," said Browning, after his girls took a win over East Webster, 77-54, on Jan. 3. "If our defense works without fouling, then our offense works, and things become easier, and things fall into place for us."
